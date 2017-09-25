The Irishman: Scorsese, De Niro e Joe Pesci in nuove foto dal set del film

Arrivano da New York le foto dal set di The Irishman con Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci e Harvey Keitel.

Angelica Vianello

A New York sono in corso le riprese del film di Martin Scorsese The Irishman, trasposizione del libro omonimo di Charles Brandt, il quale racconta le vicende di Frank Sheeran (De Niro), uomo realmente esistito che si sospettava fosse un assassino della mafia, e che pare fosse stato coinvolto anche nella sparizione del boss di Teamsters Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), un mistero ancora oggi irrisolto.

Con questo film Scorsese torna a raccontare i gangster, e sembra naturale che abbia reclutato vecchi colleghi di set come Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci e Harvey Keitel, con i quali non lavorava da molto tempo. Alcuni fan sono stati dunque molto fortunati nell'avvistare queste star tra le strade della Grande Mela: ecco alcune delle foto apparse online.

