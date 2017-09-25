The Irishman: Scorsese, De Niro e Joe Pesci in nuove foto dal set del film

Angelica Vianello

A New York sono in corso le riprese del film di Martin Scorsese The Irishman, trasposizione del libro omonimo di Charles Brandt, il quale racconta le vicende di Frank Sheeran (De Niro), uomo realmente esistito che si sospettava fosse un assassino della mafia, e che pare fosse stato coinvolto anche nella sparizione del boss di Teamsters Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), un mistero ancora oggi irrisolto.

Con questo film Scorsese torna a raccontare i gangster, e sembra naturale che abbia reclutato vecchi colleghi di set come Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci e Harvey Keitel, con i quali non lavorava da molto tempo. Alcuni fan sono stati dunque molto fortunati nell'avvistare queste star tra le strade della Grande Mela: ecco alcune delle foto apparse online.

Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci And Martin Scorsese shooting THE IRISHMAN in New York pic.twitter.com/CYp9vjHrIn — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 22, 2017

OH MY GOOOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD FINALLYY

On the set of 'The irishman' #RobertDeNiro #JoePesci #Scorsese pic.twitter.com/JVn418ujoS — Roby (@bobbymilk96) September 21, 2017

Al Pacino looks horrific on the set of #TheIrishman pic.twitter.com/bZlp7gGfyI — Mohammed Abouda (@MohammedAbouda1) September 23, 2017

THE IRISHMAN SET PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/bAYF5DCQiK — Silver Screen Beat (@silvscreenbeat) September 22, 2017

Joe Pesci is one of those actors who I never thought would get old. This set photo from The Irishman pic.twitter.com/P9v7mMzKQI — Max Covill (@mhcovill) September 22, 2017

Joe Pesci and Martin Scorsese on the set of The Irishman in New York. PESCI IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/LEr5k5s0vL — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) September 22, 2017

Home News The Irishman: Scorsese, De Niro e Joe Pesci in...