Shining: due gemelle terrorizzano gli ospiti degli alberghi come nell'horror di Kubrick

Martin Hughes ha condiviso su Twitter alcune foto delle sue gemelline che si tengono per mano nei corridoi degli alberghi, scatenando la curiosità e la paura degli ospiti

Cristiano Ogrisi

Martin Hughes, un comune uomo inglese, ha un rituale abbastanza inusuale con le sue figlie Poppy e Isabella. Le due sono due graziose gemelline e quando il padre durante i loro viaggi decide di vestirle per far loro mettere in scena le famose inquietanti sorelle di Shining, l'horror di Stanley Kubrick datato 1980, le bambine assumono un aspetto ben più inquietante.

Hughes ha raccontato di come abbia insegnato loro a dire la famosa battuta "Vieni a giocare con noi" tenendosi per mano e di come questa cosa abbia effettivamente spaventato alcuni degli ospiti degli alberghi.

