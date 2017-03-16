Shining: due gemelle terrorizzano gli ospiti degli alberghi come nell'horror di Kubrick

Cristiano Ogrisi

Martin Hughes, un comune uomo inglese, ha un rituale abbastanza inusuale con le sue figlie Poppy e Isabella. Le due sono due graziose gemelline e quando il padre durante i loro viaggi decide di vestirle per far loro mettere in scena le famose inquietanti sorelle di Shining, l'horror di Stanley Kubrick datato 1980, le bambine assumono un aspetto ben più inquietante.

Love making my girls do this in hotels to shit people up, makes the grief of having twins worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/n4spPDHX96 — Wefail (@wefail) 9 marzo 2017

Hughes ha raccontato di come abbia insegnato loro a dire la famosa battuta "Vieni a giocare con noi" tenendosi per mano e di come questa cosa abbia effettivamente spaventato alcuni degli ospiti degli alberghi.

@wefail @TheDaiLlew that's mint. #TheShining I love it. I would check out & book another hotel. Cute kids that speak to their finger. — J.McDiarmid (@McDiarmidJ) 10 marzo 2017

@wefail Alright so when I stomp them you'll be silent.I don't play that bull this isn't a horror movie. Try that on me they will get stomped — gσd вlєѕѕ thє mєѕѕ (@Cappuccino16_) 12 marzo 2017

