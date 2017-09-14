Selena Gomez rivela: "Mi sono sottoposta al trapianto di un rene"
La star del cinema e della musica ha condiviso la sua esperienza con un post su Instagram.
L'attrice e cantante Selena Gomez, attualmente impegnata sul set del nuovo film di Woody Allen, ha voluto spiegare ai suoi fan il difficile momento personale che ha vissuto nelle ultime settimane.
La star, condividendo delle foto su Instagram, ha infatti raccontato: "Ho scoperto che avevo bisogno di un trapianto di rene a causa del Lupus e mi stavo riprendendo. Era quello di cui avevo bisogno per la mia salute. Onestamente non vedo l'ora di condividere con voi il mio percorso vissuto in questi sette mesi, come ho sempre voluto fare. Fino a quel momento voglio pubblicamente ringraziare la mia famiglia e l'incredibile team di dottori per tutto quello che hanno fatto per me, prima e dopo l'operazione. E non ci sono parole con cui potrei ringraziare la mia meravigliosa amica Francia Raisa. Mi ha dato il regalo più grande e si è sacrificata donandomi uno dei suoi reni. Sono incredibilmente fortunata. Ti voglio così tanto bene sorellina. Il Lupus continua a essere una patologia poco compresa ma si stanno facendo progressi".
I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
