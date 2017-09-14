Selena Gomez rivela: "Mi sono sottoposta al trapianto di un rene"

L'attrice e cantante Selena Gomez, attualmente impegnata sul set del nuovo film di Woody Allen, ha voluto spiegare ai suoi fan il difficile momento personale che ha vissuto nelle ultime settimane.

La star, condividendo delle foto su Instagram, ha infatti raccontato: "Ho scoperto che avevo bisogno di un trapianto di rene a causa del Lupus e mi stavo riprendendo. Era quello di cui avevo bisogno per la mia salute. Onestamente non vedo l'ora di condividere con voi il mio percorso vissuto in questi sette mesi, come ho sempre voluto fare. Fino a quel momento voglio pubblicamente ringraziare la mia famiglia e l'incredibile team di dottori per tutto quello che hanno fatto per me, prima e dopo l'operazione. E non ci sono parole con cui potrei ringraziare la mia meravigliosa amica Francia Raisa. Mi ha dato il regalo più grande e si è sacrificata donandomi uno dei suoi reni. Sono incredibilmente fortunata. Ti voglio così tanto bene sorellina. Il Lupus continua a essere una patologia poco compresa ma si stanno facendo progressi".

Home News Selena Gomez rivela: "Mi sono sottoposta al...