Rose McGowan: dopo le accuse a Weinstein e Ben Affleck Twitter sospende l'account dell'attrice

Rose McGowan è stata una delle prime attrici, insieme ad Ashley Judd, ad accusare pubblicamente di molestie il produttore Harvey Weinstein ed è stata una delle più attive, nelle ultime ore, denunciando anche la connivenza del fratello del produttore, Bob, e di Ben Affleck, accusato di aver tentato di convincerla dal desistere per evitare di rendere pubblico lo scandalo.

L'attrice, che ha preso la parola anche per sostenere Asia Argento dopo che quest'ultima ha rivelato di essere stata violentata da Weinstein, ha annunciato su Instagram e Facebook la sospensione del suo account Twitter per 12 ore. "TWITTER MI HA SOSPESO. CI SONO FORZE POTENTI AL LAVORO. SIATE LA MIA VOCE. #ROSEARMY."

La McGowan ha aggiunto uno screenshot del messaggio inviatole da Twitter secondo cui avrebbe violato i termini del servizio.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY Un post condiviso da Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) in data: 11 Ott 2017 alle ore 21:19 PDT

La notizia della sospensione dell'account ha causato una tempesta di proteste nei confronti di Twitter. In molti hanno sottolineato come gli account dei suprematisti bianchi e perfino di Donald Trump non siano mai stati sospesi nonostante i messaggi provocatori twittati.

So Rose McGowan crusading against sexual assaulters gets Twitter suspension but white supremacists and Trump threatening WW3 does not. — Steph Bello (@steph_bello) 12 ottobre 2017

People wonder why women don't report sexual assault? Rose McGowan spoke out about her experience and was LITERALLY FORCIBLY SILENCED. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) 12 ottobre 2017

Rose Mcgowan's Twitter got suspended but y'all have a literal president spewing shit out of his mug 24/7 — Antoinette (@nettesaysso) 12 ottobre 2017

Rose McGowan spoke out about Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault in Hollywood and she was suspended for it. What the fuck @TwitterSupport — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) 12 ottobre 2017

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Rose McGowan: dopo le accuse a Weinstein e Ben...