Razzie Awards 2017: Zoolander 2 e Batman v Superman dominano le nomination

La 37esima edizione dei Razzie Awards, i riconoscimenti dedicati al peggio proposto nelle sale cinematografiche negli ultimi 12 mesi, ha già i suoi primi protagonisti.

A dominare le nomination, rispettivamente con nove e otto potenziali premi, sono Zoolander 2 e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Entrambe le pellicole sono in corsa come Peggior Film, categoria in cui sono presenti anche la commedia Nonno scatenato, il sequel Independence Day: Rigenerazione, Gods of Egypt e il documentario Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Tra i peggiori attori dell'anno ci sono Ben Affleck e Henry Cavill, Gerard Butler, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller e Dinesh D'Souza. Nella categoria femminile ci sono invece Becky Turner nel ruolo di Hillary Clinton, Naomi Watts, Tyler Perry, Megan Fox, Shailene Woodley e Julia Roberts.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Peggior Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Zoolander No. 2

Peggiore Attore

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Nonno scatenato

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peggiore Attrice

Megan Fox / Tartarughe Ninja - Fuori dall'ombra

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner [nel ruolo di Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / The Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut In

Shailene Woodley / The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peggiore Attrice Non Protagonista

Julianne Hough / Nonno scatenato

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Nonno scatenato

Jane Seymour / Cinquanta sbavature di nero

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Peggiore Attore Non Protagonista

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice attraverso lo specchio

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior combinazione sullo schermo

Ben Affleck e il suo BFF (Baddest Foe Forever - Peggior Avversario Per Sempre) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Qualsiasi due divinità egizione o mortali / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp e il suo vomitevolmente vibrante costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

L'intero cast composto da attori in passato degni di rispetto / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry e la stessa vecchia parrucca usata / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller e il suo BFF (Barely Funny Friend - Amico a mala pena divertente) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Regista

Dinesh D'Souza e Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Cinquanta sbavature di nero

Independence Day: Rigenerazione Tartarughe Ninja - Fuori dall'ombra

Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Sceneggiatura

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione Suicide Squad

