Razzie Awards 2017: il "trionfo" di Batman V Superman
Come di consueto, la notte prima degli Oscar vengono premiati i peggiori film dell'anno: tra i vincitori anche il documentario politio Hillary's America.
Per il trentottesimo anno consecutivo, la notte prima degli Oscar è dedicata ai peggiori film della stagione cinematografica passata grazie ai Razzie Awards.
La Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ha infatti annunciato i vincitori dell'edizione 2017, dove a farla da padrone sono state due pellicole: il documentario politico Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party e il discusso cinecomic Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Le statuette per il peggior film dell'anno e la peggior regia, oltre ai peggiori attori protagonisti, dell'anno sono andate al documentario incentrato sulla campagna politica di Hillary Clinton, mentre il film della DC ha raccolto quattro premi. Unica eccezione il Razzie per la peggiore attrice non protagonista, andato a Kristen Wiig per Zoolander 2.
Ecco tutti i premi:
Peggior Film
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Peggior Attore
Dinesh D'Souza / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Peggior Attrice
Becky Turner / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
Peggior Attore Non Protagonista
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Peggior Duo sullo Schermo
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Peggior Regista
Dinesh D'Souza e Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Peggior Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Peggior Sceneggiatura
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
