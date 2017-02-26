Razzie Awards 2017: il "trionfo" di Batman V Superman

Cristiano Ogrisi

Per il trentottesimo anno consecutivo, la notte prima degli Oscar è dedicata ai peggiori film della stagione cinematografica passata grazie ai Razzie Awards.

La Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ha infatti annunciato i vincitori dell'edizione 2017, dove a farla da padrone sono state due pellicole: il documentario politico Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party e il discusso cinecomic Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Le statuette per il peggior film dell'anno e la peggior regia, oltre ai peggiori attori protagonisti, dell'anno sono andate al documentario incentrato sulla campagna politica di Hillary Clinton, mentre il film della DC ha raccolto quattro premi. Unica eccezione il Razzie per la peggiore attrice non protagonista, andato a Kristen Wiig per Zoolander 2.

Ecco tutti i premi:

Peggior Film

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peggior Attore

Dinesh D'Souza / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peggior Attrice

Becky Turner / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

Peggior Attore Non Protagonista

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Peggior Duo sullo Schermo

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Peggior Regista

Dinesh D'Souza e Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Peggior Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Peggior Sceneggiatura

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

