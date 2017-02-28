Oscar 2017: la gaffe su La La Land suscita l'ilarità online e irresistibili meme
Le immagini delle reazioni alla scoperta che era stato annunciato il titolo sbagliato ha dato vita alla creatività degli spettatori e degli appassionati di cinema.
Il momento più sorprendente e, ormai, analizzato e discusso di tutta la serata degli Oscar è stato l'errore compiuto nell'annunciare il titolo del Miglior Film, passando dalla vittoria di La La Land a quella di Moonlight.
Ecco quanto accaduto:
just incase you didn't know what happened at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0TIQzM9IhE— Common White Girl (@girlposts) February 27, 2017
Le reazioni sul palco e sul pubblico sono ormai entrate nella storia, tra lo stupore da Oscar di Meryl Streep, commozione e divertimento.
This photo sums up the #Oscars perfectly. pic.twitter.com/XXuBkkGwbO— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2017
meryl streep's face from that backstage #oscars feed when she realized what was happening with moonlight is hilarious pic.twitter.com/vivnECpMHj— karen (⊙ヮ⊙) (@magicrobins) February 27, 2017
Come previdibile, online, si sono scatenati i commenti, l'ironia e i meme:
Netflix paragona il finale degli Oscar a quello di The OA
And you thought the ending to @The_OA was wild #oscars— Netflix US (@netflix) February 27, 2017
Hey "La La Land" remember when you gave us that fake happy ending and then took it away— Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) February 27, 2017
How's it feel
same pic.twitter.com/gOgMlBWClV— moonlight won (@glutenfreebae) February 27, 2017
The moment Damien Chazelle became a super villain pic.twitter.com/PHQSPZ3f4q— Jonathan VanDyke (@jonvandyke) February 27, 2017
Best picture is....Moonlight. pic.twitter.com/7KUELFqGPF— Just Breathe (@jacquiwithaqui) February 27, 2017
#oscarfail #envelopegate #AcademyAwards Steve Harvey would like to thank the #Academy pic.twitter.com/TdxebcnTBb— Ken Reedy (@TheKenReedyShow) February 27, 2017
Who did this#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CQPnnxr5jz— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) February 27, 2017
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/wUUdzisXXk— Tom + Lorenzo® (@tomandlorenzo) February 27, 2017
First comes a jaw-dropping moment, then comes... people of Twitter #Oscars https://t.co/mAUeCOmcG4 pic.twitter.com/FB81ZJ1vgP— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 27, 2017
RT @ALostrich: There's been a mistake. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TigbjWXJ4a— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) February 27, 2017
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/1IoWkMnjnV— Madison M. K. (@4evrmalone) February 27, 2017
LIVE FOOTAGE of Matt Damon sneaking in to the #Oscars as a janitor to switch the envelopes pic.twitter.com/MAVkxRPdG1— Shimmer (@Shimmerwali) February 27, 2017
The PWC Corporate Comms team this morning #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7SuIWJxdG3— Colum McGuire (@ColumMcGuire) February 27, 2017
February 27, 2017
It all makes sense now. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YjDq4VQXHt— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) February 27, 2017
Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/tMKSgLS3UD— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017
Trying to decipher that Best Picture card like... pic.twitter.com/aUjmlUFvYP— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 27, 2017
