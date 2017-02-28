Oscar 2017: la gaffe su La La Land suscita l'ilarità online e irresistibili meme

Il momento più sorprendente e, ormai, analizzato e discusso di tutta la serata degli Oscar è stato l'errore compiuto nell'annunciare il titolo del Miglior Film, passando dalla vittoria di La La Land a quella di Moonlight.

Ecco quanto accaduto:



just incase you didn't know what happened at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0TIQzM9IhE — Common White Girl (@girlposts) February 27, 2017

Le reazioni sul palco e sul pubblico sono ormai entrate nella storia, tra lo stupore da Oscar di Meryl Streep, commozione e divertimento.

This photo sums up the #Oscars perfectly. pic.twitter.com/XXuBkkGwbO — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2017

meryl streep's face from that backstage #oscars feed when she realized what was happening with moonlight is hilarious pic.twitter.com/vivnECpMHj — karen (⊙ヮ⊙) (@magicrobins) February 27, 2017

Come previdibile, online, si sono scatenati i commenti, l'ironia e i meme:

Netflix paragona il finale degli Oscar a quello di The OA

And you thought the ending to @The_OA was wild #oscars — Netflix US (@netflix) February 27, 2017

Hey "La La Land" remember when you gave us that fake happy ending and then took it away



How's it feel — Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) February 27, 2017

The moment Damien Chazelle became a super villain pic.twitter.com/PHQSPZ3f4q — Jonathan VanDyke (@jonvandyke) February 27, 2017

LIVE FOOTAGE of Matt Damon sneaking in to the #Oscars as a janitor to switch the envelopes pic.twitter.com/MAVkxRPdG1 — Shimmer (@Shimmerwali) February 27, 2017

The PWC Corporate Comms team this morning #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7SuIWJxdG3 — Colum McGuire (@ColumMcGuire) February 27, 2017

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/tMKSgLS3UD — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

Trying to decipher that Best Picture card like... pic.twitter.com/aUjmlUFvYP — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 27, 2017

