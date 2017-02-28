Oscar 2017: la gaffe su La La Land suscita l'ilarità online e irresistibili meme

Le immagini delle reazioni alla scoperta che era stato annunciato il titolo sbagliato ha dato vita alla creatività degli spettatori e degli appassionati di cinema.

Il momento più sorprendente e, ormai, analizzato e discusso di tutta la serata degli Oscar è stato l'errore compiuto nell'annunciare il titolo del Miglior Film, passando dalla vittoria di La La Land a quella di Moonlight.

Ecco quanto accaduto:

Le reazioni sul palco e sul pubblico sono ormai entrate nella storia, tra lo stupore da Oscar di Meryl Streep, commozione e divertimento.

Come previdibile, online, si sono scatenati i commenti, l'ironia e i meme:

Netflix paragona il finale degli Oscar a quello di The OA

