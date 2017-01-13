Ocean's Eight: James Corden e Katie Holmes nel cast

Il simpatico James Corden, noto conduttore del The Late Late Show su CBS, si è unito al cast del corale Ocean's Eight. In più alcune foto di Katie Holmes sul set farebbero pensare che anche l'attrice comparirà nel film in un ruolo non ancora reso noto.

#NEW Katie makes a cameo appearance in new "Ocean's Eight" movie. (10/01/2017) #KatieHolmes #actress #movie #beautiful Una foto pubblicata da ≈ Loving Katie Holmes. (@loving_katie_holmes) in data: 11 Gen 2017 alle ore 13:46 PST

#New! Katie on Ocean's Eight movie set on wedneday. 01/11/2017. #katieholmes #set #Oceanseightmovie #cast #oceans8 #oceanseight Una foto pubblicata da Katie Holmes (@katieholmesfans) in data: 12 Gen 2017 alle ore 14:18 PST

Nell'heist movie in lavorazione il premio Oscar Sandra Bullock guiderà una gang al femminile nei panni della sorella di Danny Ocean. Insieme all'aiuto del suo braccio destro (Cate Blanchett), la donna formerà un team di ladre per rubare una preziosa collana durante il Met Ball. Fanno parte del cast anche Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna e Awkwafina.

Le riprese di Ocean's Eight, diretto da Gary Ross, sono in corso a New York City. Il film approderà nelle sale nell'estate del 2018.

