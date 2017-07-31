Marvel, milkshake e minacce: una editor "attaccata per essere una donna che si occupa di fumetti"

Una simpatica foto scattata tra colleghe e condivisa su Twitter ha dato il via a critiche e commenti inaspettatamente negativi online. Tutto è iniziato quando Heather Antos, che lavora come editor alla Marvel, ha pubblicato uno scatto, realizzato durante una pausa, in cui è insieme ad altre dipendenti della casa editrice per gustarsi un milkshake in compagnia.

La giovane è stata quindi vittima di messaggi privati e insulti in cui si sostiene che lei e le sue colleghe siano false e una collezione di stereotipi e dichiarando che è a causa di persone come loro che le vendite della Marvel sono in calo.

Heather ha quindi replicato in modo sarcastico, sottolineando che il suo gesto sia stato quasi considerato offensivo solo perché sono delle donne e lavorano nel mondo dei fumetti, ambiente secondo alcuni adatto solo agli uomini.

The internet is an awful, horrible, and disgusting place. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 30, 2017

How dare I post a picture of my friends on the internet without expecting to be bullied, insulted, harrassed, and targeted. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 30, 2017

Woke up today to a slew of more garbage tweets and DMs. For being a woman. In comics. Who posted a selfie of her friends getting milkshakes. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 30, 2017

Le ragazze hanno però ricevuto il sostegno di molti appassionati dei fumetti che hanno fatto diventare #MakeMineMilkshake un trend sui social media e hanno lodato pubblicamente il lavoro compiuto dalle donne all'interno della Marvel.

Love seeing the support for women in comics because WE ARE EVERYWHERE and WE ARE KILLIN' IT! #MakeMineMilkshake pic.twitter.com/PNSylwo6F7 — Shanyce Lora (@ShanyceLora) July 30, 2017

Here's a fun thing: Marvel reviews social media of prospective hires. Saying shitty things about people who work there means you never will. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) July 30, 2017

The women who work at Marvel, at all levels, are amazing. Smart, skilled, tenacious, tough. How do I know? Because I get to work with them. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) July 30, 2017

I will buy a milkshake tomorrow or make one myself. In support of @HeatherAntos & all the other women working for Marvel.#MakeMineMilkshake — Darth_Voider (@Darth_Voider) July 30, 2017

