Marvel, milkshake e minacce: una editor "attaccata per essere una donna che si occupa di fumetti"

Il mondo dei social media ha mostrato il suo lato peggiore attaccando un gruppo di donne che lavorano nella famosa casa editrice.

Una simpatica foto scattata tra colleghe e condivisa su Twitter ha dato il via a critiche e commenti inaspettatamente negativi online. Tutto è iniziato quando Heather Antos, che lavora come editor alla Marvel, ha pubblicato uno scatto, realizzato durante una pausa, in cui è insieme ad altre dipendenti della casa editrice per gustarsi un milkshake in compagnia.

La giovane è stata quindi vittima di messaggi privati e insulti in cui si sostiene che lei e le sue colleghe siano false e una collezione di stereotipi e dichiarando che è a causa di persone come loro che le vendite della Marvel sono in calo.
Heather ha quindi replicato in modo sarcastico, sottolineando che il suo gesto sia stato quasi considerato offensivo solo perché sono delle donne e lavorano nel mondo dei fumetti, ambiente secondo alcuni adatto solo agli uomini.

Le ragazze hanno però ricevuto il sostegno di molti appassionati dei fumetti che hanno fatto diventare #MakeMineMilkshake un trend sui social media e hanno lodato pubblicamente il lavoro compiuto dalle donne all'interno della Marvel.

Marvel, milkshake e minacce: una editor...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Judy Greer reciterà nel sequel Marvel
Avengers: Infinity War, Capitan Marvel non comparirà nel film!
Privacy Policy