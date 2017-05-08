Lena Dunham e i "venti consigli per dimagrire": l'attrice in polemica con una rivista USA

Lena Dunham non ha apprezzato affatto la copertina del magazine Us Weekly in cui viene associata una sua foto a un titolo che fa riferimento a dei consigli per dimagrire.

Su Instagram la star di Girls ha quindi deciso di riportare i suoi 20 suggerimenti per perdere peso e nella lista ci sono anche elementi come ansia, un'elezione presidenziale che fa emergere la profondità della misoginia esistente negli Stati Uniti, terribili incubi riguardanti un futuro distopico, problemi fisici, ricevere vari tipi di minaccia online, assistere a situazioni in cui si toglie il sostegno economico a realtà come Planned Parenthood e ricevere messaggi inquietanti da parte di sconosciuti a causa della pubblicazione dei propri contatti personali online.

Lena ha quindi concluso: "Non ho alcun consiglio, non posso condividerli, non voglio essere su questa copertina perché è diametralmente opposta a qualsiasi cosa contro cui ho lottato per tutta la mia carriera e non è un complimento perché non è una conquista, grazie".

Home News Lena Dunham e i "venti consigli per dimagrire":...