Lena Dunham e i "venti consigli per dimagrire": l'attrice in polemica con una rivista USA
La star di Girls ha commentato la presenza di una sua foto sulla cover di Us Weekly associata a dei suggerimenti per perdere peso.
Lena Dunham non ha apprezzato affatto la copertina del magazine Us Weekly in cui viene associata una sua foto a un titolo che fa riferimento a dei consigli per dimagrire.
Su Instagram la star di Girls ha quindi deciso di riportare i suoi 20 suggerimenti per perdere peso e nella lista ci sono anche elementi come ansia, un'elezione presidenziale che fa emergere la profondità della misoginia esistente negli Stati Uniti, terribili incubi riguardanti un futuro distopico, problemi fisici, ricevere vari tipi di minaccia online, assistere a situazioni in cui si toglie il sostegno economico a realtà come Planned Parenthood e ricevere messaggi inquietanti da parte di sconosciuti a causa della pubblicazione dei propri contatti personali online.
Lena ha quindi concluso: "Non ho alcun consiglio, non posso condividerli, non voglio essere su questa copertina perché è diametralmente opposta a qualsiasi cosa contro cui ho lottato per tutta la mia carriera e non è un complimento perché non è una conquista, grazie".
20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition
