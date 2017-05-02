La Torre Nera: due teaser del film e i poster dei protagonisti

Nella giornata di domani la Columbia Pictures e MRC diffonderanno il primo trailer dell'atteso film The Dark Tower, l'adattamento della saga creata da Stephen King.

Nell'attesa Idris Elba e Matthew McConaughey hanno diffuso due brevi teaser del video, dopo un breve scambio di battute, in cui si vede un assaggio della versione integrale.

@McConaughey You know nothing of me. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 2, 2017

La Torre Nera ha come protagonisti i due attori nei ruoli del Pistolero Roland Deschain e dell'Uomo in Nero, la nemesi del protagonista. Fanno parte del cast anche Fran Kranz che interpreterà Pimli, il braccio destro del villain, mentre Abbey Lee si calerà nei panni di Tirana. Il film, diretto da Nikolaj Arcel, arriverà in sala il 10 agosto 2017.

Ecco i due poster:

Le versioni animate:

The Gun Slinger is here to protect his world, will he be able to protect ours? Be ready to step into the world beyond our own. Come back to this page and check out the first trailer for #DarkTowerMovie tomorrow. Un post condiviso da Columbia Pictures Philippines (@columbiapicph) in data: 2 Mag 2017 alle ore 05:17 PDT

The Man in Black means business, he's here to take over. Be ready to step into the world beyond our own. Come back to this page and check out the first trailer for #DarkTowerMovie tomorrow. Un post condiviso da Columbia Pictures Philippines (@columbiapicph) in data: 2 Mag 2017 alle ore 05:18 PDT

Be ready to step into the world beyond our own. Come back to this page and check out the first trailer for #DarkTowerMovie tomorrow. Un post condiviso da Columbia Pictures Philippines (@columbiapicph) in data: 2 Mag 2017 alle ore 04:48 PDT

