La Torre Nera: due teaser del film e i poster dei protagonisti

Domani verrà diffuso l'atteso trailer del lungometraggio tratto dai romanzi di Stephen King e, nell'attesa, sono stati diffusi due brevi video.

Nella giornata di domani la Columbia Pictures e MRC diffonderanno il primo trailer dell'atteso film The Dark Tower, l'adattamento della saga creata da Stephen King.
Nell'attesa Idris Elba e Matthew McConaughey hanno diffuso due brevi teaser del video, dopo un breve scambio di battute, in cui si vede un assaggio della versione integrale.

La Torre Nera ha come protagonisti i due attori nei ruoli del Pistolero Roland Deschain e dell'Uomo in Nero, la nemesi del protagonista. Fanno parte del cast anche Fran Kranz che interpreterà Pimli, il braccio destro del villain, mentre Abbey Lee si calerà nei panni di Tirana. Il film, diretto da Nikolaj Arcel, arriverà in sala il 10 agosto 2017.

