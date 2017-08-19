Kong: Skull Island, il regista risponde alle critiche sul film

Spesso può capitare che un film venga del tutto distrutto dalla critica o dal pubblico e i social diventano terreno fertile per tutta una serie di post che fanno a gara per chi riesce a parlarne peggio. Molti infatti presumono che articoli negativi tendono a conquistare più click di quelli positivi e hanno di conseguenza una condivisione maggiore.

Canali youtube come CinemaSins hanno da tempo avviato una serie di video intitolati "Everything wrong with..." in cui letteralmente contano i difetti di alcune produzioni.

Nel mirino di CinemaSins sono passati film come Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Prometheus e di recente anche Kong: Skull Island! Il regista del film Jordan Vogt-Roberts afferma di non avere problemi con le critiche ma dopo aver visto il video di CinemaSins ha deciso di rilasciare su Twitter qualche dichiarazione riguardo la facilità con cui oggi tutti si sentono in diritto di criticare tutto. Troppe persone nel web secondo Vogt-Roberts si divertono a "trollare questa forma d'arte che noi amiamo e con cui viviamo, portando la discussioni verso tante banalità!".

In un tweet il regista ha infatti scritto: "Vorrei solo far notare i motivi per cui questo video mi fa arrabbiare. Spesso sono in errore o comunque si sentono più furbi di chi il film l'ha fatto. Mi rende triste notare quante visioni riescono ad ottenere sminuendo il lavoro altrui a loro beneficio!". La pagina Twitter del regista di Kong: Skull Island si è poi riempita di una serie di risposte ai vari presunti errori commentati dal video, ecco qualche tweet:

Things like Cinema Sins simply suck the life blood of other people and are often just wrong about intent or how cinema works. It's terrible. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

Mystery Science Theatre built something artful, endearing and comedic on top of the foundation other people's work. It had merit to itself. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

Literally not another scene in the film has rain in it after this. Literally two scenes in the whole film. The writing lacks Anh integrity. pic.twitter.com/AejCDrOKot — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

Are you paying attention? That's not Shea Wigham's character. Try actually watching the movie. pic.twitter.com/VgN9Nfhft4 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

There are songs in this movie like https://t.co/pnQ31bH3XW that have never been licensed in a film before. You can't just say shit out loud. pic.twitter.com/lV11Nbj8Wb — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

It's called a match cut or graphic rhyming. So yes. I could have shown it. This is a choice that has nothing to do with a graphic shot later pic.twitter.com/aFv0k5WYoG — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

Because it's inaccessible by boat and thus only discovered when we launched satellites in the 70's with cameras looking down at the earth. pic.twitter.com/VY54NIeO7F — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

I love film criticism and I love reading negative reviews if the author makes compelling and well written arguments. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 15 agosto 2017

