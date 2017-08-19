Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island, il regista risponde alle critiche sul film

Il regista Jordan Vogt-Roberts su twitter ha risposto a diverse critiche mosse dal video youtube "Everything Wrong With Kong Skull Island"!

Spesso può capitare che un film venga del tutto distrutto dalla critica o dal pubblico e i social diventano terreno fertile per tutta una serie di post che fanno a gara per chi riesce a parlarne peggio. Molti infatti presumono che articoli negativi tendono a conquistare più click di quelli positivi e hanno di conseguenza una condivisione maggiore.

Canali youtube come CinemaSins hanno da tempo avviato una serie di video intitolati "Everything wrong with..." in cui letteralmente contano i difetti di alcune produzioni.

Nel mirino di CinemaSins sono passati film come Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Prometheus e di recente anche Kong: Skull Island! Il regista del film Jordan Vogt-Roberts afferma di non avere problemi con le critiche ma dopo aver visto il video di CinemaSins ha deciso di rilasciare su Twitter qualche dichiarazione riguardo la facilità con cui oggi tutti si sentono in diritto di criticare tutto. Troppe persone nel web secondo Vogt-Roberts si divertono a "trollare questa forma d'arte che noi amiamo e con cui viviamo, portando la discussioni verso tante banalità!".

In un tweet il regista ha infatti scritto: "Vorrei solo far notare i motivi per cui questo video mi fa arrabbiare. Spesso sono in errore o comunque si sentono più furbi di chi il film l'ha fatto. Mi rende triste notare quante visioni riescono ad ottenere sminuendo il lavoro altrui a loro beneficio!". La pagina Twitter del regista di Kong: Skull Island si è poi riempita di una serie di risposte ai vari presunti errori commentati dal video, ecco qualche tweet:

