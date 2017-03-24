Justice League: il teaser e il poster di The Flash
Exra Miller fa la sua comparsa in un nuovo teaser del film in arrivo al cinema il 23 novembre.
Dopo Aquaman e Batman, anche The Flash ha il suo poster e un teaser a lui dedicato che mostra l'incredibile velocità del personaggio interpretato da Ezra Miller in Justice League .
Nel cast di Justice League ritroveremo Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) e Aquaman (Jason Momoa) diretti dalla mano di Zack Snyder.
Justice League arriverà nei cinema italiani il 23 novembre.
