Jurassic World 2: Geraldine Chaplin nel cast e nuove foto dal set

Juan Antonio Bayona ha annunciato via Twitter che il suo "portafortuna" Geraldine Chaplin avrà un ruolo anche in Jurassic World 2. L'attrice ha già recitato nei tre film precedenti del regista: The Orphanage, The Impossible e A Monster Calls.

Bryce Dallas Howard, nel frattempo, continua a condividere foto dal set del sequel, rivelando persino il divertente cartello posizionato sul cestino da usare per il riciclo.

New neighbor--wonder who... maybe I should go ask to borrow a cup of sugar? "For survival."



Day 3.#jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/cC04KmVOGV — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 28, 2017

"Heads" says I commandeer this bad boy. "Tails" says...nothing. It's a double-headed coin.



Day 4 #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/9Q4ft1BS17 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 1, 2017

First dino set pic...reminding us of the importance of recycling



Day 5 #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/QEIUWhQEw0 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 3, 2017

Just spending a little quality time with the man, the legend: producer, Frank Marshall.



Day 6#jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/3Frvad7xra — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 6, 2017

Il cast del film comprende Chris Pratt, James Cromwell, Ted Levine,Rafe Spall, Toby Jones e Justice Smith.

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Jurassic World 2: Geraldine Chaplin nel cast e...