Jurassic World 2: Geraldine Chaplin nel cast e nuove foto dal set

L'attrice ha già recitato nei precedenti tre film di Juan Antonio Bayona, mentre Bryce Dallas Howard condivide scatti realizzati durante le riprese.

Juan Antonio Bayona ha annunciato via Twitter che il suo "portafortuna" Geraldine Chaplin avrà un ruolo anche in Jurassic World 2. L'attrice ha già recitato nei tre film precedenti del regista: The Orphanage, The Impossible e A Monster Calls.

Bryce Dallas Howard, nel frattempo, continua a condividere foto dal set del sequel, rivelando persino il divertente cartello posizionato sul cestino da usare per il riciclo.

Il cast del film comprende Chris Pratt, James Cromwell, Ted Levine,Rafe Spall, Toby Jones e Justice Smith.

