Jurassic World 2: Geraldine Chaplin nel cast e nuove foto dal set
L'attrice ha già recitato nei precedenti tre film di Juan Antonio Bayona, mentre Bryce Dallas Howard condivide scatti realizzati durante le riprese.
Juan Antonio Bayona ha annunciato via Twitter che il suo "portafortuna" Geraldine Chaplin avrà un ruolo anche in Jurassic World 2. L'attrice ha già recitato nei tre film precedenti del regista: The Orphanage, The Impossible e A Monster Calls.
Bryce Dallas Howard, nel frattempo, continua a condividere foto dal set del sequel, rivelando persino il divertente cartello posizionato sul cestino da usare per il riciclo.
A tangle of "Lights, Camera"--unpictured: "Action"!— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 27, 2017
Day 2 #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/k7ysgx8IOr
New neighbor--wonder who... maybe I should go ask to borrow a cup of sugar? "For survival."— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 28, 2017
Day 3.#jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/cC04KmVOGV
"Heads" says I commandeer this bad boy. "Tails" says...nothing. It's a double-headed coin.— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 1, 2017
Day 4 #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/9Q4ft1BS17
First dino set pic...reminding us of the importance of recycling— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 3, 2017
Day 5 #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/QEIUWhQEw0
Just spending a little quality time with the man, the legend: producer, Frank Marshall.— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 6, 2017
Day 6#jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/3Frvad7xra
Il cast del film comprende Chris Pratt, James Cromwell, Ted Levine,Rafe Spall, Toby Jones e Justice Smith.
