Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Rock canta il brano dei Guns N' Roses in playback
Grandi doti mimiche per la star del reboot in uscita il 1 gennaio 2018.
Come possiamo facilmente intuire Jumanji - Benvenuti nella giungla (in originale Welcome to the Jungle mutua il suo sottotitolo da un celebre brano dei Guns N'Roses. In un video postato su Instagram The Rock si è cimentato nell'esecuzione del brano, naturalmente in playback.
"I want to watch you bleed." (I'm slightly crazy that way.) Guns and Roses' iconic WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE is our official #JUMANJI theme song. Our whole cast did this lip sync that'll air around the world when the film is released. Me, @karengillanofficial @jackblack were bad ass. @kevinhart4real sucked. #PromoDay #JUMANJI #WelcomeToTheJungle CHRISTMAS
Un post condiviso da therock (@therock) in data: 25 Ott 2017 alle ore 00:20 PDT
Jumanji: Benvenuti nella giungla, diretto da Jake Kasdan, verrà distribuito nelle sale italiane l'1 gennaio 2018. I protagonisti del progetto, ideato come sequel del famoso cult Jumanji, sono Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan e Kevin Hart.
