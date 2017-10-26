Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Rock canta il brano dei Guns N' Roses in playback

Come possiamo facilmente intuire Jumanji - Benvenuti nella giungla (in originale Welcome to the Jungle mutua il suo sottotitolo da un celebre brano dei Guns N'Roses. In un video postato su Instagram The Rock si è cimentato nell'esecuzione del brano, naturalmente in playback.

Jumanji: Benvenuti nella giungla, diretto da Jake Kasdan, verrà distribuito nelle sale italiane l'1 gennaio 2018. I protagonisti del progetto, ideato come sequel del famoso cult Jumanji, sono Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan e Kevin Hart.

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Rock canta il...