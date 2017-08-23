Joker: le reazioni inferocite dei fan su Twitter alla notizia di Todd Phillips alla regia

Sappiamo bene che mettere le mani su icone come Batman e i suoi storici rivali può scatenare reazioni scomposte da parte dei fan. In molti, da Tim Burton in poi, hanno dovuto tenere a bada le ire dei fan cercando di rendere giustizia a materiale considerato sacro. Solo poche ore fa Warner e DC hanno diffuso la notizia di una nuova pellicola sul Joker in cantiere, pellicola che si distaccherà dal DCU escludendo la presenza di Jared Leto, Joker "ufficiale" del franchise.

La notizia di un film sulle origini del Joker ha scatenato reazioni furiose sul web. Pur con la garanzia di un maestro come Martin Scorsese alla produzione, a non convincere i fan è l'annuncio dell'ingaggio di Todd Phillips, autore della saga comica di Una notte da leoni, dietro la macchina da presa.

I fan si lamentano inoltre della scelta di raccontare la storia delle origini di un personaggio che funziona bene proprio perché è avvolto in un alone di mistero e le sue azioni risultano assolutamente imprevedibili. A questo scopo molti hanno citato il Joker di Heath Ledger, la cui storia delle origini cambiava a seconda del personaggio che stava tormentando.

Infine svariati fan si sono lamentati della scelta di non usare Jared Leto visto che, secondo l'opinione generale, lui e la Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie sarebbero stati la parte migliore di Suicide Squad.

My guess: WB asked Phillips if he'd be interested in a DC movie and this is what he pitched. So they said,"Umm, sure. Try it." #Joker — Holy BatCast (@HolyBatCast) 22 agosto 2017

We do not need a Joker movie. — Scott Stamper (@DerfelBarada) 22 agosto 2017

The whole point of the Joker is pure sociopathic chaos. He's everything Bruce is scared to see in himself. — JK Sturgeon (@JKSturgeon13) 22 agosto 2017

when they say they're making a joker movie pic.twitter.com/DKwjEsPCDr — blizzardfang (@blizzard_fang) 22 agosto 2017

Do you think Bobcat Goldthwait might be cast as The Joker's father? — Pentangeli (@Pentangeli1984) 23 agosto 2017

JOKER ORIGIN MOVIE?! FUCK YOOOOOOOOUUUUUUU! NOOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AmUjE3sFuR — Stephpool (@StephhShadyy) 23 agosto 2017

Please don't make the #Joker movie and origin story. He's not supposed to have an origin story! — Money (@MoneyTalks7114) 23 agosto 2017

There's plenty of arguments for how a Joker movie could work, but in the end it humanizes him and that's not a Joker I want tbh. — Eggs & Blakon (@extrablakon) 23 agosto 2017

200 years from now some people still lamenting over how great Ledger's Joker performance was and there will never be a better one. Big yawn. — Being Butterfly (@Being8Butterfly) 23 agosto 2017

Todd Phillips dusting off that clown suit for Joker movie pic.twitter.com/twAYV8qqih — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) 23 agosto 2017

Nerds currently reacting to news that #TheHangover filmmaker Todd Phillips is tapped to co-write and possibly direct Joker film pic.twitter.com/bITrpXXXTF — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) 22 agosto 2017

