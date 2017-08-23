Joker: le reazioni inferocite dei fan su Twitter alla notizia di Todd Phillips alla regia

A non convincere è anche la scelta di raccontare le origini del Joker e l'esclusione di Jared Leto dal progetto.

Sappiamo bene che mettere le mani su icone come Batman e i suoi storici rivali può scatenare reazioni scomposte da parte dei fan. In molti, da Tim Burton in poi, hanno dovuto tenere a bada le ire dei fan cercando di rendere giustizia a materiale considerato sacro. Solo poche ore fa Warner e DC hanno diffuso la notizia di una nuova pellicola sul Joker in cantiere, pellicola che si distaccherà dal DCU escludendo la presenza di Jared Leto, Joker "ufficiale" del franchise.

La notizia di un film sulle origini del Joker ha scatenato reazioni furiose sul web. Pur con la garanzia di un maestro come Martin Scorsese alla produzione, a non convincere i fan è l'annuncio dell'ingaggio di Todd Phillips, autore della saga comica di Una notte da leoni, dietro la macchina da presa.

I fan si lamentano inoltre della scelta di raccontare la storia delle origini di un personaggio che funziona bene proprio perché è avvolto in un alone di mistero e le sue azioni risultano assolutamente imprevedibili. A questo scopo molti hanno citato il Joker di Heath Ledger, la cui storia delle origini cambiava a seconda del personaggio che stava tormentando.

Infine svariati fan si sono lamentati della scelta di non usare Jared Leto visto che, secondo l'opinione generale, lui e la Harley Quinn di Margot Robbie sarebbero stati la parte migliore di Suicide Squad.

