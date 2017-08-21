Jerry Lewis: da Mark Hamill a Jim Carrey, l'ultimo saluto delle star sui social

Anche James Gunn e Nancy Sinastra si sono uniti per un tributo al famoso attore comico, venuto a mancare nella giornata di ieri a 91 anni.

Il leggendario comico attore e regista è morto ieri nella sua residenza di Las Vegas all'età di 91 anni dopo numerosi problemi di salute degli ultimi anni tra cui un'operazione a cuore aperto.

Guarda il video: In memoriam: l'ultimo saluto ai personaggi che ci hanno lasciato nel 2016 (VIDEO)

Jerry Lewis è celebre soprattutto per i suoi film che negli anni 50, spesso in coppia con l'amico Dean Martin, hanno rappresentato un filone comico inesauribile e di grande successo. Le star e i nomi di Hollywood oggi si sono unite per un ultimo saluto al grande attore attraverso i social:

