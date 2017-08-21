Jerry Lewis: da Mark Hamill a Jim Carrey, l'ultimo saluto delle star sui social

Il leggendario comico attore e regista è morto ieri nella sua residenza di Las Vegas all'età di 91 anni dopo numerosi problemi di salute degli ultimi anni tra cui un'operazione a cuore aperto.

Guarda il video: In memoriam: l'ultimo saluto ai personaggi che ci hanno lasciato nel 2016 (VIDEO)

Jerry Lewis è celebre soprattutto per i suoi film che negli anni 50, spesso in coppia con l'amico Dean Martin, hanno rappresentato un filone comico inesauribile e di grande successo. Le star e i nomi di Hollywood oggi si sono unite per un ultimo saluto al grande attore attraverso i social:

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 20 agosto 2017

Goodbye Jerry

You invented the whole thing

Thank you doesn't even get close

Love — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) 20 agosto 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 20 agosto 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) 20 agosto 2017

As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius pic.twitter.com/4YuuXpRT0p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 20 agosto 2017

Dear Jerry

Dad will be as happy to see you as I'm sad to see you go.

Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I'll always love you. pic.twitter.com/iImROGLKnl — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) 20 agosto 2017

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan... https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) 20 agosto 2017

Watching Jerry Lewis onscreen makes me laugh harder than almost anyone. His great contribution to cinema is undeniable. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) 20 agosto 2017

Rest In Peace, Jerry Lewis. I loved your movies as much as France did. The Nutty Professor and Cinderfella will always be classics to me. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 20 agosto 2017

