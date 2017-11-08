Stranger Things

Il trono di spade: Sophie Turner difende i ragazzini di Stranger Things in una serie di tweet

L'attrice difende la privacy delle baby star sottolineando come, prima di essere attori, siano dei bambini come tutti gli altri.

La star de Il trono di spade Sophie Turner ha fatto irruzione su Twitter poche ore fa per difendere i giovanissimi protagonisti di Stranger Things dagli insulti dei paparazzi. La Turner ha deciso di intervenire dopo aver visto il modo in cui gli attori in erba vengono tormentati dai fotografi. L'attrice, lei stessa baby star visto che interpreta il ruolo di Sansa Stark nella serie HBO fin da quando aveva quindici anni, ha criticato pesantemente il comportamento degli adulti appostati fuori dagli hotel per aspettare il gruppo di bambini.

"Dannazione. Vedere adulti aspettare fuori dagli hotel le piccole star di Stranger Things e insultarli quando non si fermano è terribile. Quale adulto sano di mente aspetterebbe dei bambini fuori da un hotel e come si può permettere di offendere i bambini se non si fermano" ha scritto l'attrice in una serie di tweet. "Non importa se sono attori. Prima di tutto sono bambini".

La Turner prosegue: "Dategli lo spazio di cui hanno bisogno così che possano crescere senza dover sentire di dovere qualcosa agli altri per il fatto di vivere il loro sogno d'infanzia. E immaginate, voi, genitori, mentre camminate con il vostro figlio o figlia tredicenne vedete un adulto che punta la telecamera o la macchina fotografica verso il vostro bambino. Fareste qualsiasi cosa per impedire che accada o per far cancellare la foto. Non importa se vostro figlio è un attore e ha permesso a una crew di riprenderlo sul set, quello è un personaggio. Questo non significa che i bambini possano essere seguiti da un obiettivo tutto il giorno. Non mi interessa se si tratta di lavoro. Non è così. Non insegniamo ai nostri bambini a proteggersi dagli sconosciuti?"

