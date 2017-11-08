Il trono di spade: Sophie Turner difende i ragazzini di Stranger Things in una serie di tweet

La star de Il trono di spade Sophie Turner ha fatto irruzione su Twitter poche ore fa per difendere i giovanissimi protagonisti di Stranger Things dagli insulti dei paparazzi. La Turner ha deciso di intervenire dopo aver visto il modo in cui gli attori in erba vengono tormentati dai fotografi. L'attrice, lei stessa baby star visto che interpreta il ruolo di Sansa Stark nella serie HBO fin da quando aveva quindici anni, ha criticato pesantemente il comportamento degli adulti appostati fuori dagli hotel per aspettare il gruppo di bambini.

"Dannazione. Vedere adulti aspettare fuori dagli hotel le piccole star di Stranger Things e insultarli quando non si fermano è terribile. Quale adulto sano di mente aspetterebbe dei bambini fuori da un hotel e come si può permettere di offendere i bambini se non si fermano" ha scritto l'attrice in una serie di tweet. "Non importa se sono attori. Prima di tutto sono bambini".

La Turner prosegue: "Dategli lo spazio di cui hanno bisogno così che possano crescere senza dover sentire di dovere qualcosa agli altri per il fatto di vivere il loro sogno d'infanzia. E immaginate, voi, genitori, mentre camminate con il vostro figlio o figlia tredicenne vedete un adulto che punta la telecamera o la macchina fotografica verso il vostro bambino. Fareste qualsiasi cosa per impedire che accada o per far cancellare la foto. Non importa se vostro figlio è un attore e ha permesso a una crew di riprenderlo sul set, quello è un personaggio. Questo non significa che i bambini possano essere seguiti da un obiettivo tutto il giorno. Non mi interessa se si tratta di lavoro. Non è così. Non insegniamo ai nostri bambini a proteggersi dagli sconosciuti?"

Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the 'Stranger Things' kids' hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don't stop for them... — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn't stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

It doesn't matter if they are an actor... they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

Oh and ps. Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone .. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

.. at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as... — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

.. you could. It doesn't matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

"Comes with the job". It doesn't. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don't pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

.. take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo . Doesn't that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) 6 novembre 2017

