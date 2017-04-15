Il trono di spade: Lena Headey parla della sua depressione su Twitter

L'attrice Lena Headey è nota per il ruolo di Cersei Lannister nella serie HBO Il trono di spade. Al di là del personaggio iconico che le è stato affidato, Lena è un essere umano come tutti e la semplice domanda inviata da un fan su Twitter ("Ti senti mai insicura Lena?") ha spinto l'attrice a confidarsi pubblicamente rispondendo: "Penso troppo. Conosco bene la depressione e sono molto ansiosa. Insicura, non credo."

Nei minuti successivi Lena Headey ha diffuso una serie di tweet in cui parla di ansia e depressione svelando sensazioni molto personali e rispondendo sinceramente alle domande dei fan.

Tra le altre cose, l'attrice ha consigliato di "non aver paura di lasciare che gli altri vi vedano per quello che siete" e che siamo portati a pensare di non essere abbastanza: "non sono abbastanza bella, abbastanza magra, ricca, capace, di successo."

@IAMLenaHeadey Do you get insecure Lena? <3 — Juan dela Cruz (@JDC2K13) April 13, 2017

I overthink for sure. I am familiar with depression. I get HUGE anxiety (always fun) Insecure, not really. https://t.co/5dwrO4ByYz — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Anxiety is a beast. You have to talk to beasts. Release them back into the wild. Easier said than done I know but still. Good to Practice. — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

And yes and yes and yes.... major breakthroughs with this beauty https://t.co/Y7rtYb80GZ — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Anxiety. Depression. It's real and it's chemical. It's also spiritual. .. stay with me everyone (and before you ask, yes I'm ok) — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Globally we see constant destruction of human lives. Which no matter your belief, has an effect. If we scale it back to family and community — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

It's been lost to greed and aspiration, no wonder we have anxiety, no wonder we overthink ..we're slammed with bullshit. ... — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Tricked into thinking. You don't have enough. You're not enough. Pretty enough. Thin enough. Rich enough. Capable enough. Successful enough. — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Well here's the truth. You are enough... in fact you're who you're meant to be which is BEAUTIFUL... — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Let's REMEMBER that. Don't be afraid to let someone really SEE you. Magic happens when you are vulnerable and truthful and HUMAN. — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Try one conversation face to face without hiding your true self. You'll feel terrified maybe .. for a second .. and then BOOM ... — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

Drop the Mike. You fucking did it. Swagger home with some complex fucked up shared human realness — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

This is the hard part. LOVE YOU first. Don't second guess someone's reaction. https://t.co/Q4CDtbkYKG — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017

