Il trono di spade: Lena Headey parla della sua depressione su Twitter

L'interprete di Cersei Lannister ha intavolato una discussione sincera con i fan discutendo della sua salute mentale.

L'attrice Lena Headey è nota per il ruolo di Cersei Lannister nella serie HBO Il trono di spade. Al di là del personaggio iconico che le è stato affidato, Lena è un essere umano come tutti e la semplice domanda inviata da un fan su Twitter ("Ti senti mai insicura Lena?") ha spinto l'attrice a confidarsi pubblicamente rispondendo: "Penso troppo. Conosco bene la depressione e sono molto ansiosa. Insicura, non credo."

Nei minuti successivi Lena Headey ha diffuso una serie di tweet in cui parla di ansia e depressione svelando sensazioni molto personali e rispondendo sinceramente alle domande dei fan.

Tra le altre cose, l'attrice ha consigliato di "non aver paura di lasciare che gli altri vi vedano per quello che siete" e che siamo portati a pensare di non essere abbastanza: "non sono abbastanza bella, abbastanza magra, ricca, capace, di successo."

