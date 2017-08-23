Il Trono di Spade 7: le prime foto ufficiali del season finale

La settima stagione della serie Il trono di spade si concluderà domenica con la puntata intitolata The Dragon and the Wolf.

La HBO ha ora diffuso le prime immagini ufficiali che mostrano alcuni dei personaggi che saranno in azione a Grande Inverno e a Fossa del Drago, dove si svolgerà un atteso incontro.

Lo show tratto dai romanzi scritti da George R.R. Martin tornerà poi sugli schermi americani nel 2018 con l'ottava, e ultima, stagione.

Ravens tell us that the #GoTS7 finale will be 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Watch "The Dragon and the Wolf" Sunday at 9PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zcCutpjqtp