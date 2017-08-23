Il trono di spade

Il Trono di Spade 7: le prime foto ufficiali del season finale

La puntata The Dragon and the Wolf andrà in onda domenica sera e concluderà la settima stagione dello show tratto dai romanzi di George R.R. Martin.

La settima stagione della serie Il trono di spade si concluderà domenica con la puntata intitolata The Dragon and the Wolf.
La HBO ha ora diffuso le prime immagini ufficiali che mostrano alcuni dei personaggi che saranno in azione a Grande Inverno e a Fossa del Drago, dove si svolgerà un atteso incontro.

Lo show tratto dai romanzi scritti da George R.R. Martin tornerà poi sugli schermi americani nel 2018 con l'ottava, e ultima, stagione.

