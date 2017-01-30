I SAG Awards 2017 incoronano Emma Stone e Denzel Washington

I 23° Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards scombinano i pronostici per gli Oscar. Il sindacato americano degli attori incorona miglior interprete dell'anno la star Denzel Washington preferendolo al favorito Casey Affleck.

Poche sorprese nella categoria femminile che vede trionfare la star di La La Land Emma Stone, mentre il cast de Il diritto di contare riceve il premio per il miglior cast.

Nella sezione televisiva sono gli interpreti di The Crown John Lithgow e Claire Foy a portarsi a casa i premi per le miglior performance in un dramma, affiancati dai colleghi brillanti William H. Macy e Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Un premio corale al cast della rivelazione Netflix Stranger Things.

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler - "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

ANDREW GARFIELD / Desmond Doss - "HACKSAW RIDGE" (Lionsgate)

RYAN GOSLING / Sebastian -"LA LA LAND" (Lionsgate)

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben - "CAPTAIN FANTASTIC" (Bleecker Street)

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson - "FENCES" (Paramount Pictures) WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Louise Banks - "ARRIVAL" (Paramount Pictures)

EMILY BLUNT / Rachel - "THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN" (Universal Pictures)

NATALIE PORTMAN / Jackie Kennedy - "JACKIE" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

EMMA STONE / Mia - "LA LA LAND" (Lionsgate) WINNER

MERYL STREEP / Florence Foster Jenkins - "FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS" (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan - "MOONLIGHT" (A24) WINNER

JEFF BRIDGES / Marcus Hamilton - "HELL OR HIGH WATER" (CBS Films)

HUGH GRANT / St Clair Bayfield - "FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS" (Paramount Pictures)

LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler - "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

DEV PATEL / Saroo Brierley - "LION" (The Weinstein Company)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson - "FENCES" (Paramount Pictures) WINNER

NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula - "MOONLIGHT" (A24)

NICOLE KIDMAN / Sue Brierley - "LION" (The Weinstein Company)

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan - "HIDDEN FIGURES" (20th Century Fox)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler - "MANCHESTER BY THE SEA" (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Bleecker Street)

FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox) WINNER

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

MOONLIGHT (A24)

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

RIZ AHMED / Nasir "Naz" Khan - "THE NIGHT OF" (HBO)

STERLING K. BROWN / Christopher Darden - "THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY" (FX Networks)

BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson - "ALL THE WAY" (HBO) WINNER

JOHN TURTURRO / John Stone - "THE NIGHT OF" (HBO)

COURTNEY B. VANCE / Johnnie Cochran - "THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY" (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Lacie - "BLACK MIRROR" (Netflix)

FELICITY HUFFMAN / Leslie Graham - "AMERICAN CRIME" (ABC)

AUDRA McDONALD / Billie Holiday - "LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL" (HBO)

SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark - "THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY" (FX Networks) WINNER

KERRY WASHINGTON / Anita Hill - "CONFIRMATION" (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson - "THIS IS US" (NBC)

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister - "GAME OF THRONES" (HBO)

JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill - "THE CROWN" (Netflix) WINNER

RAMI MALEK / Elliot Alderson - "MR. ROBOT" (USA Network)

KEVIN SPACEY / Frank Underwood - "HOUSE OF CARDS" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven - "STRANGER THINGS" (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II - "THE CROWN" (Netflix) WINNER

THANDIE NEWTON / Maeve Millay - "WESTWORLD" (HBO)

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers - "STRANGER THINGS" (Netflix)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood - "HOUSE OF CARDS" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre Johnson - "BLACK-ISH" (ABC)

TITUSS BURGESS / Titus Andromedon - "UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT" (Netflix)

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy - "MODERN FAMILY" (ABC)

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher - "SHAMELESS" (Showtime) WINNER

JEFFREY TAMBOR / Maura Pfefferman - "TRANSPARENT" (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren - "ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK" (Netflix)

JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson - "GRACE AND FRANKIE" (Netflix)

ELLIE KEMPER / Kimmy Schmidt - "UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT" (Netflix)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer - "VEEP" (HBO) WINNER

LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein - "GRACE AND FRANKIE" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN (Netflix)

DOWNTON ABBEY (Masterpiece/PBS)

GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix) WINNER

WESTWORLD (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS)

BLACK-ISH (ABC)

MODERN FAMILY (ABC)

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix) WINNER

VEEP (HBO)

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"DOCTOR STRANGE" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"HACKSAW RIDGE" (Lionsgate) WINNER

"JASON BOURNE" (Universal Pictures)

"NOCTURNAL ANIMALS" (Focus Features)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"GAME OF THRONES" (HBO) WINNER

"MARVEL'S DAREDEVIL" (Netflix)

"MARVEL'S LUKE CAGE" (Netflix)

"THE WALKING DEAD" (AMC)

"WESTWORLD" (HBO)

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD