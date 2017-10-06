Harvey Weinstein: le reazioni di Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham e Asia Argento dopo le scuse del produttore

Oggi il New York Times ha dedicato ampio spazio alle accuse di molestie sessuali rivolte da numerosi attrici al produttore Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein ha deciso di citare il giornale per 50 milioni di dollari, ma ormai la bolla è esplosa. Da decenni le attrici che hanno a che fare con il mogul hanno respinto le sua avance moleste denunciando il comportamento sessista e minaccioso e Weinstein ha ammesso di aver concesso risarcimenti ad alcune di loro, tra le quali Rose McGowan, per pacificare gli animi, ma non è stato sufficiente.

Weinstein ha diffuso un comunicato in cui si scusa per il comportamento tenuto dovuto all'epoca da cui proviene, gli anni '60 e '70, in cui "il comportamento e i modi erano diversi. Era la cultura di allora. Ma ho capito che questa non è una scusa. ho capito tempo fa di dover essere una persona migliore e di dover modificare le interazioni con le persone con cui lavoro". Le scuse di Weinsten, pubblicate sul New York Times, non hanno sortito l'effetto sperato viste le reazioni, in parte ironiche e in parte rabbiose, di molte attrici che si sfogate sui social.

Tra queste la stessa Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn e l'italiana Asia Argento.

I want to buy the movie rights — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 4 ottobre 2017

I own the movie rights. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) 5 ottobre 2017

Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) 5 ottobre 2017

I took meetings at Weinstein. With other female execs. But every single time I'd hear "as long as you aren't meeting with Harvey, you'll be fine." That's our reality. — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) 5 ottobre 2017

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 5 ottobre 2017

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 5 ottobre 2017

Just flipped through some contracts to make sure I'm legally allowed to say Harvey Weinstein is the worst person in the film business. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) 5 ottobre 2017

How many Harveys do you think there are? Just take a guess. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) 5 ottobre 2017

As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) 5 ottobre 2017

