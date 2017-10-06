Harvey Weinstein: le reazioni di Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham e Asia Argento dopo le scuse del produttore

Le attrici si sono schierate contro i comportamenti molesti del produttore sostenendo le attrici che, come Ashley Judd, hanno fatto venire a galla il caso.

Oggi il New York Times ha dedicato ampio spazio alle accuse di molestie sessuali rivolte da numerosi attrici al produttore Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein ha deciso di citare il giornale per 50 milioni di dollari, ma ormai la bolla è esplosa. Da decenni le attrici che hanno a che fare con il mogul hanno respinto le sua avance moleste denunciando il comportamento sessista e minaccioso e Weinstein ha ammesso di aver concesso risarcimenti ad alcune di loro, tra le quali Rose McGowan, per pacificare gli animi, ma non è stato sufficiente.

Weinstein ha diffuso un comunicato in cui si scusa per il comportamento tenuto dovuto all'epoca da cui proviene, gli anni '60 e '70, in cui "il comportamento e i modi erano diversi. Era la cultura di allora. Ma ho capito che questa non è una scusa. ho capito tempo fa di dover essere una persona migliore e di dover modificare le interazioni con le persone con cui lavoro". Le scuse di Weinsten, pubblicate sul New York Times, non hanno sortito l'effetto sperato viste le reazioni, in parte ironiche e in parte rabbiose, di molte attrici che si sfogate sui social.

Tra queste la stessa Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn e l'italiana Asia Argento.

