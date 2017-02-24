Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: Rob Zombie avrà un cameo nel film!
Il regista hard rock, amico di lunga data di James Gunn, doppierà uno dei personaggi del sequel.
Tanti alieni richiedono tanti attori disposti a prestare la loro voce alle creature extraterrestri. Ne sa qualcosa James Gunn, impegnato nella post-produzione di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2. Ieri Gunn ha svelato un cameo vocale molto molto prestigioso fornito dal regista e rocker Rob Zombie.
Zombie e Gunn sono amici di lunga data e il regista di tanti horror ha spesso prestato la propria voce ai progetti dell'amico, inclusi Slither e Super. Nel primo Guardiani della Galassia è stato la voce del Ravager Navigator e adesso pare proprio che stia per fare il bis come indicano gli Instagram dei due registi.
With @jamesgunn at Disney recording a voice for Guardians of the Galaxy 2! #robzombie #jamesgunn #guardiansofthegalaxy2 #godblesstinytim
Un post condiviso da RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) in data: 22 Feb 2017 alle ore 18:12 PST
There are two things you can be sure of in my films: 1) There will be a character named Fitzgibbon. And 2) There will be a @robzombieofficial voice cameo. Yesterday Rob came by to lend his voice to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now it'll be up to you guys to find it. #GotGVol2 #robzombie
Un post condiviso da James Gunn (@jamesgunn) in data: 23 Feb 2017 alle ore 09:30 PST
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 arriverà nelle sale italiane il 25 aprile 2017.
