Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

2017, Azione

Locandina di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: Rob Zombie avrà un cameo nel film!

Il regista hard rock, amico di lunga data di James Gunn, doppierà uno dei personaggi del sequel.

Tanti alieni richiedono tanti attori disposti a prestare la loro voce alle creature extraterrestri. Ne sa qualcosa James Gunn, impegnato nella post-produzione di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2. Ieri Gunn ha svelato un cameo vocale molto molto prestigioso fornito dal regista e rocker Rob Zombie.

Zombie e Gunn sono amici di lunga data e il regista di tanti horror ha spesso prestato la propria voce ai progetti dell'amico, inclusi Slither e Super. Nel primo Guardiani della Galassia è stato la voce del Ravager Navigator e adesso pare proprio che stia per fare il bis come indicano gli Instagram dei due registi.

Leggi anche: Guardiani della Galassia 2, il nostro commento al trailer: canzoni, Baby Groot e segreti oscuri

With @jamesgunn at Disney recording a voice for Guardians of the Galaxy 2! #robzombie #jamesgunn #guardiansofthegalaxy2 #godblesstinytim

Un post condiviso da RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) in data: 22 Feb 2017 alle ore 18:12 PST

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 arriverà nelle sale italiane il 25 aprile 2017.

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: Rob Zombie avrà...
Guardiani della Galassia 2: Star-Lord sarà diverso a causa delle Gemme dell'Infinito
Guardiani della Galassia: l'Awesome Mix Vol. 1 e la colonna sonora del film
Privacy Policy