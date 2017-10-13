Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: l'illusione ottica nella foto di Kurt Russell fa impazzire il web!

Una foto scattata sul set di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 in una pausa dalle riprese sta facendo impazzire la rete. La foto mostra Kurt Russell che si riposa mentre vicino a lui Zoe Saldana e Chris Pratt guardano i loro smarthphone. Tutto normale dunque, se non fosse per la piccola assistente personale che sta pettinando i capelli di Russell.

I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea pic.twitter.com/NjgNyawca0 — Jamie Ghost Fart (@jamiesmart) 11 ottobre 2017

A scattare e diffondere la foto qualche tempo fa è stato il regista James Gunn, ma è l'utente di Twitter @jamiesmart a essersi accorto della curiosa illusione ottica che ha scatenato l'ilarità del web.

I keep looking at it and my brain just wants it to be true — A.Ysick (@A_Ysick) 11 ottobre 2017

That is the elf who makes people sleep to free them from the clutches of the cellphones. The others are still to be attended. — Seekingandspeaking (@manishapaula) 12 ottobre 2017

She hides in his scarf during filming — Dave Ducharme (@charrion) 11 ottobre 2017

What?! you...you mean he DOESN'T? — Janet Snake-Hole (@Lena_Von_Doom) 11 ottobre 2017

No, that's his grooming imp. She's been with him ever since Overboard. — Sabotage Films (@SabotageFilms) 11 ottobre 2017

I heard that sometimes Kurt has Big Trouble with Little Hairdresser — LJ & 10,000 others (@Ljmasternoob) 11 ottobre 2017

