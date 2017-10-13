Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: l'illusione ottica nella foto di Kurt Russell fa impazzire il web!
Una foto scattata da James Gunn sta facendo il giro del mondo. Scoprite perché.
Una foto scattata sul set di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 in una pausa dalle riprese sta facendo impazzire la rete. La foto mostra Kurt Russell che si riposa mentre vicino a lui Zoe Saldana e Chris Pratt guardano i loro smarthphone. Tutto normale dunque, se non fosse per la piccola assistente personale che sta pettinando i capelli di Russell.
I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea pic.twitter.com/NjgNyawca0— Jamie Ghost Fart (@jamiesmart) 11 ottobre 2017
Leggi anche: Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: salvare l'universo è un affare di famiglia!
A scattare e diffondere la foto qualche tempo fa è stato il regista James Gunn, ma è l'utente di Twitter @jamiesmart a essersi accorto della curiosa illusione ottica che ha scatenato l'ilarità del web.
I keep looking at it and my brain just wants it to be true— A.Ysick (@A_Ysick) 11 ottobre 2017
That is the elf who makes people sleep to free them from the clutches of the cellphones. The others are still to be attended.— Seekingandspeaking (@manishapaula) 12 ottobre 2017
She hides in his scarf during filming— Dave Ducharme (@charrion) 11 ottobre 2017
What?! you...you mean he DOESN'T?— Janet Snake-Hole (@Lena_Von_Doom) 11 ottobre 2017
No, that's his grooming imp. She's been with him ever since Overboard.— Sabotage Films (@SabotageFilms) 11 ottobre 2017
I heard that sometimes Kurt has Big Trouble with Little Hairdresser— LJ & 10,000 others (@Ljmasternoob) 11 ottobre 2017
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!