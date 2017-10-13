Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

2017, Azione

Locandina di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: l'illusione ottica nella foto di Kurt Russell fa impazzire il web!

Una foto scattata da James Gunn sta facendo il giro del mondo. Scoprite perché.

Una foto scattata sul set di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 in una pausa dalle riprese sta facendo impazzire la rete. La foto mostra Kurt Russell che si riposa mentre vicino a lui Zoe Saldana e Chris Pratt guardano i loro smarthphone. Tutto normale dunque, se non fosse per la piccola assistente personale che sta pettinando i capelli di Russell.

Leggi anche: Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: salvare l'universo è un affare di famiglia!

A scattare e diffondere la foto qualche tempo fa è stato il regista James Gunn, ma è l'utente di Twitter @jamiesmart a essersi accorto della curiosa illusione ottica che ha scatenato l'ilarità del web.

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2: l'illusione...
Guardiani della Galassia, James Gunn: "Groot è morto, Baby Groot è un altro personaggio!"
Guardiani dell’Universo: il futuro della Marvel al cinema è cosmico?
Privacy Policy