Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

2017, Azione

Locandina di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

Guardiani della Galassia 2: le prime reazioni della stampa americana

I media promuovono a pieni voti il sequel dell'action galattico di James Gunn.

Proiezione anticipata Pasquale per Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2. Nel giorno della conferma di James Gunn come autore e regista della terza avventura dei Guardiani, i Marvel Studios hanno svelato a un manipolo di addetti ai lavori il film in anteprima senza embargo.

Ai giornalisti è stato concesso esprimere in tempo reale il giudizio a caldo sui social, segno che la Marvel crede molto nella bontà di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2, e loro non hanno perso tempo postando i tweet che trovate di seguito. Superfluo dire che le reazioni sono quasi tutte superpositive, come potete scoprire scorrendo i tweet.

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 uscirà in sala il 25 aprile.

Leggi anche: Guardiani della Galassia: l'Awesome Mix Vol. 1 e la colonna sonora del film

