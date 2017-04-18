Guardiani della Galassia 2: le prime reazioni della stampa americana

Proiezione anticipata Pasquale per Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2. Nel giorno della conferma di James Gunn come autore e regista della terza avventura dei Guardiani, i Marvel Studios hanno svelato a un manipolo di addetti ai lavori il film in anteprima senza embargo.

Ai giornalisti è stato concesso esprimere in tempo reale il giudizio a caldo sui social, segno che la Marvel crede molto nella bontà di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2, e loro non hanno perso tempo postando i tweet che trovate di seguito. Superfluo dire che le reazioni sono quasi tutte superpositive, come potete scoprire scorrendo i tweet.

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 uscirà in sala il 25 aprile.

Leggi anche: Guardiani della Galassia: l'Awesome Mix Vol. 1 e la colonna sonora del film

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) 18 aprile 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 18 aprile 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2 is a lot of fun. Action-packed & even more classic '70s/early '80s music cues. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) 18 aprile 2017

Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) 18 aprile 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 18 aprile 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 18 aprile 2017

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) 18 aprile 2017

Had tons of fun with Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Incredibly funny, beautifully colorful, and great continuations of the heroes. Super happy! — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) 18 aprile 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 18 aprile 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) 18 aprile 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 18 aprile 2017

Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn't as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) 18 aprile 2017

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV.

Home News Guardiani della Galassia 2: le prime reazioni...