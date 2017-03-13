Ghost in the Shell: un nuovo trailer e un sito web per scoprire Major e se stessi

L'account Twitter ufficiale di Ghost in the Shell ha lanciato un nuovo video rivolto ai fan. Nel video vediamo nuove sequenze accompagnate dalle parole "Io sono la preda. Io sono la cacciatrice. Io sono senza paura. Io sto venendo per loro Io sono Major."

Ad accompagnare il video è stato lanciato anche un sito web virale, IAmMajor.me, in cui i fan possono caricare una loro foto da postare sui social.

She is hunted. She is the hunter. She is Major. Who are you? Go to https://t.co/jGc5YZ7g2T and tell us. #IAmMajor pic.twitter.com/E8FT89WPBM — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 11 marzo 2017

Ghost in the Shell, diretto da Rupert Sanders, è un thriller futuristico incentrato sui membri di un'unità che opera sotto copertura per indagare sui crimini tecnologici. Alla guida dell'unità, nota come Public Security Section 9, c'è The Major (Scarlett Johansson), mentre tra i criminali da sconfiggere il più pericolo è The Laughing Man (Sam Riley) che non si fermerà di fronte a niente per distruggere l'organizzazione. Fa parte del cast anche l'attore Takeshi Kitano.

Ghost in the Shell arriverà al cinema il 30 marzo 2017.

