Fighting With My Family: nel cast anche l'attore Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn reciterà nel film Fighting With My Family, progetto che può già contare sulla presenza nel cast di Lena Headey, Nick Frost, e Dwayne Johnson che ha confermato la presenza del suo collega.

In un post condiviso su Instagram Johnson ha infatti dichiarato che Vaughn ha letto la sceneggiatura ed è stato conquistato dal lungometraggio. Dwyane ha quindi aggiunto: "Interpreta un uomo che conosco fin troppo bene, come chi tra di voi segue la storia del wrestling. E' la star degli anni '80 che ha dilapidato i suoi soldi e le opportunità perché non era in grado di gestire la sua fama. Una cattiva decisione dopo l'altra, ma ora accetta il proprio passato e fa tutto quello che è possibile per ripagare il mondo del wrestling che ama. Vince è un mio amico da anni e sono entusiasta di scoprire quello che porterà a questo personaggio. Sono cresciuto in questo mondo selvaggio, pazzo e imprevedibile, e che amo, ovvero quello del wrestling professionale".

The Rock, inoltre, ha annunciato che la produzione del lungometraggio inizierà domani e che verranno presto condivise nuove notizie riguardanti gli interpreti.

Il progetto sarà scritto e diretto da Stephen Merchant (The Office) e si baserà sulla vera storia della star WWE Paige e della sua famiglia di wrestler professionisti.

Il film è ispirato al documentario di Channel 4 intitolato The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Nel ruolo di Paige ci sarà Florence Pugh, mentre Jack Lowden sarà suo fratello Zak.

