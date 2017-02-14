Fighting With My Family: nel cast anche l'attore Vince Vaughn
Dwayne Johnson ha annunciato online il coinvolgimento del suo amico e collega nel progetto la cui produzione inizierà domani.
Vince Vaughn reciterà nel film Fighting With My Family, progetto che può già contare sulla presenza nel cast di Lena Headey, Nick Frost, e Dwayne Johnson che ha confermato la presenza del suo collega.
In un post condiviso su Instagram Johnson ha infatti dichiarato che Vaughn ha letto la sceneggiatura ed è stato conquistato dal lungometraggio. Dwyane ha quindi aggiunto: "Interpreta un uomo che conosco fin troppo bene, come chi tra di voi segue la storia del wrestling. E' la star degli anni '80 che ha dilapidato i suoi soldi e le opportunità perché non era in grado di gestire la sua fama. Una cattiva decisione dopo l'altra, ma ora accetta il proprio passato e fa tutto quello che è possibile per ripagare il mondo del wrestling che ama. Vince è un mio amico da anni e sono entusiasta di scoprire quello che porterà a questo personaggio. Sono cresciuto in questo mondo selvaggio, pazzo e imprevedibile, e che amo, ovvero quello del wrestling professionale".
The Rock, inoltre, ha annunciato che la produzione del lungometraggio inizierà domani e che verranno presto condivise nuove notizie riguardanti gli interpreti.
Our @sevenbucksprod is excited to welcome Vince Vaughn to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast. He loved the script and sank his teeth into it embodying this character. He's playing a man who I know all too well and those of you who follow wrestling history know well too. The 80's wrestling star who squandered his money and opportunities because he didn't have the capacity to handle his fame. One bad decision after another, but these days he owns his past actions and does everything he can to give back to the wrestling business he loves. Vince has been a buddy of mine for years and I'm fired up to see what he brings to this role. I grew up in and love this wild, crazy and unpredictable world of pro wrestling. Our little passion project is coming together nicely. More casting news to come. Production starts tomorrow. Let's shoot! #FightingWithMyFamily #VinceVaughn #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms #SquaredCircleDNA
Un post condiviso da therock (@therock) in data: 14 Feb 2017 alle ore 09:58 PST
Il progetto sarà scritto e diretto da Stephen Merchant (The Office) e si baserà sulla vera storia della star WWE Paige e della sua famiglia di wrestler professionisti.
Il film è ispirato al documentario di Channel 4 intitolato The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Nel ruolo di Paige ci sarà Florence Pugh, mentre Jack Lowden sarà suo fratello Zak.
