Fast & Furious: The Rock difende lo spinoff su Luke Hobbs e mette a tacere gli haters

L'annuncio dello slittamento dell'uscita di Fast & Furious 9 a favore dello spinoff sul personaggio di Luke Hobbs ha lasciato l'amaro in bocca nelle star del franchise "familiare". Dopo lo sfogo rabbioso di Tyrese Gibson, che ha accusato Dwayne Johnson di aver rovinato l'atmosfera collettiva per catalizzare l'attenzione su se stesso e sul suo personaggio, Vin Diesel è intervenuto gettando (apparentemente) acqua sul fuoco.

L'unico a non parlare finora è stato proprio The Rock. Adesso, però, per l'attore è giunto il momento di dire la sua su Instagram lanciando qualche pesante frecciatina ai colleghi che lo hanno criticato.

"E' tempo di tornare al lavoro, Hobbs. Mi sto impegnando per espandere il FAST & FURIOUS universe in un modo eccitante con @sevenbucksprod, l'autore Chris Morgan, il produttore Hiram Garcia e il mio gemello Neil Moritz. Grazie UNIVERSAL STUDIOS per supportarci in questo progetto e per averci proposto anni fa l'idea dello spinoff. Un grazie a mio fratello Jason Statham per la fiducia e per voler creare qualcosa di nuovo per i fan. Ho un enorme rispetto per questo franchise a cui ho donato sudore e sangue e la mia idea è quella di creare nuove opportunità non solo per i miei colleghi della saga, ma anche per altri attori. Voglio usare lo spinoff come base per creare nuovi personaggi che i fan ameranno e fruiranno su varie piattaforme. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. maggiori sono le opportunità che creiamo più i fan saranno contenti. Per citare Hobbs il boss, se non ti piace, siamo felici di colpire il tuo fondoschiena come un tamburo Cherokee. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply JULY 2019"

Il messaggio del tamburo Cherokee è chiaramente riferito al dissenso espresso da Tyrese Gibson, mentre l'hastag #CandyAssesNeedNotApply conterrebbe un messaggio per gli haters di The Rock emersi durante la lite con Vin Diesel, definito da Dwayne Johnson su Instagram "candy ass", da qui il CandyAssgate. Johnson ha lanciato un chiaro messaggio ai colleghi che lo disapprovano invitandoli a non partecipare allo spinoff mentre tutti gli altri, che per ora hanno tenuto la bocca chiusa, potrebbero unirsi a lui e a Jason Statham. Ma questo lo scopriremo prossimamente.

