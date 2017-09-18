Emmy: Jackie Hoffman conquista i social con la sua reazione alla sconfitta

L'attrice Jackie Hoffman ha perso l'Emmy nella categoria Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie Drammatica e, in modo ironico, ha reagito un po' in stile Joan Crawford. L'interprete di Mamacita in Feud ha inizialmente conquistato gli spettatori non nascondendo la sua reazione dispiaciuta alla notizia che la collega Laura Dern l'aveva battuta.

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Successivamente Jackie ha deciso di pubblicare una serie di tweet in cui attaccava la rivale in modo sarcastico, ricordando in parte il comportamento avuto proprio dalla Crawford, la cui storia è raccontata nello show di cui era protagonista, dopo non aver conquistato i premi sperati con la sua interpretazione in Che fine ha fatto Baby Jane?, evento che aveva portato la star a riversare la sua rabbia nei confronti delle rivali.

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

Ok Ann Dowd went through this 7 times before she won so I feel better now. I love her — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me? — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

Stephen Colbert knelt by my chair like a knight and told me how happy he is for me and my work and Loved my reaction. Good night — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

