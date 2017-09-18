Emmy: Jackie Hoffman conquista i social con la sua reazione alla sconfitta

L'attrice, dopo la notizia della vittoria di Laura Dern nella categoria in cui era nominata, ha dato spazio al suo lato sarcastico conquistando l'attenzione online.

L'attrice Jackie Hoffman ha perso l'Emmy nella categoria Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie Drammatica e, in modo ironico, ha reagito un po' in stile Joan Crawford. L'interprete di Mamacita in Feud ha inizialmente conquistato gli spettatori non nascondendo la sua reazione dispiaciuta alla notizia che la collega Laura Dern l'aveva battuta.

Successivamente Jackie ha deciso di pubblicare una serie di tweet in cui attaccava la rivale in modo sarcastico, ricordando in parte il comportamento avuto proprio dalla Crawford, la cui storia è raccontata nello show di cui era protagonista, dopo non aver conquistato i premi sperati con la sua interpretazione in Che fine ha fatto Baby Jane?, evento che aveva portato la star a riversare la sua rabbia nei confronti delle rivali.

