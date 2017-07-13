Emmy 2017: This Is Us e The Handmaid's Tale tra le serie più nominate

Verranno consegnati il 17 settembre, in una cerimonia condotta da Stephen Colbert, i prestigiosi Emmy Awards, giunti alla sessantanovesima edizione.

L'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha oggi annunciato le nomination di questa edizione, segnata dall'assenza del dominatore delle precedenti annate Il trono di spade.

Tra i titoli con il maggior numero di candidature ci sono le esordienti This Is Us, Westworld, Stranger Things e The Handmaid's Tale.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior serie Drammatica

House of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the new black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Jon Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Miglior serie Comedy

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Migliore Serie Limitata

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Feud (FX)

Genius Nat Geo

The Night Of (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Migliore Attore in una serie limitata o film tv

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

