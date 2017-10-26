Ellen DeGeneres e i "palloni" di Katy Perry: polemiche per il "tweet sessista" della conduttrice
Anche Ellen è scivolata sugli auguri a Katy Perry. Accuse sui social da parte di molti uomini.
In un momento storico in cui la battaglia al sessisimo, negli USA, miete quotidianamente vittime, anche Katy Perry, ha twittato una sua foto mentre è intenta a guardare il seno della procace cantante.
"Happy birthday, @KatyPerry!" ha scritto la DeGeneres per il 33esimo compleanno della cantante. "E' tempo di tirar fuori i palloni!" (l'ultima parte del messaggio è una citazione del brano di Katy Perry Birthday).
Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 ottobre 2017
La polemica è divampata rapidamente sui media che hanno accusato Ellen di usare due pesi e due misure. "Se un uomo avesse postato questa battuta, Ellen avrebbe guidato la crociata contro il maiale sessista!" ha dichiarato l'inglese Piers Morgan.
Tra i detrattori anche la star di Atypical Michael Rapaport: "Immaginate se Cam Newton o ogni altro uomo avesse postato questo tweet. Se un uomo avesse fatto questo il mondo si sarebbe fermato."
Un altro critico ha scritto: "Ellen DeGeneres ha molestato sessualmente Katy Perry. Mi chiedo come funzionano i suoi colloqui con le collaboratrici. Hollywood = #Weinstein"".
Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres sexually harasses Katy Perry. Wonder how she interviews female employees?— True News Network (@TrueNewsGlobal) October 25, 2017
Hollywood = #Weinsteinpic.twitter.com/NrBdLWDUFz
For Ellen's next trick, she'll explain to us all how objectifying women is a bad thing.— The Dude (@Oaf8675309) October 25, 2017
It's not harassment if Ellen DeGeneres does it. https://t.co/FFeVHDJnpE— Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) October 25, 2017
