Dirty Dancing: le prime foto ufficiali del remake della ABC
Il progetto per il piccolo schermo andrà in onda a maggio sugli schermi americani e ha come protagonista Abigail Breslin.
I protagonisti del remake di Dirty Dancing che andrà in onda il 24 maggio sulla ABC hanno condiviso online le prime immagini ufficiali del film sui social media.
Nel progetto Abigail Breslin interpreta Baby, mentre il ballerino Colt Prattes è Johnny Castle.
Sarah Hyland ha invece la parte della sorella maggiore di Baby, Lisa Houseman, mentre Debra Messing sarà la madre delle due ragazze che si ritrovano a passare le vacanze in un resort.
L'attrice ha dichiarato al magazine People: "Non è una replica dell'originale. Si prende alcune libertà. Ha il DNA dell'originale, ma si scoprirà quello che è accaduto a Baby e Johnny dopo la fine dell'estate e ci saranno anche altre sorprese".
La regia è di Wayne Blair, mentre le coreografie sono state ideate da Andy Blankenbuehler.
casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork
Un post condiviso da Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 13:33 PDT
AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing
Un post condiviso da Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 18:48 PDT
First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv
Un post condiviso da Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) in data: 31 Mar 2017 alle ore 11:42 PDT
First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th!
Un post condiviso da Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 14:14 PDT
Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything
Un post condiviso da Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 14:19 PDT
FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24*
Un post condiviso da Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 18:33 PDT
Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing
Un post condiviso da Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 17:39 PDT