Dirty Dancing: le prime foto ufficiali del remake della ABC

Il progetto per il piccolo schermo andrà in onda a maggio sugli schermi americani e ha come protagonista Abigail Breslin.

I protagonisti del remake di Dirty Dancing che andrà in onda il 24 maggio sulla ABC hanno condiviso online le prime immagini ufficiali del film sui social media.
Nel progetto Abigail Breslin interpreta Baby, mentre il ballerino Colt Prattes è Johnny Castle.
Sarah Hyland ha invece la parte della sorella maggiore di Baby, Lisa Houseman, mentre Debra Messing sarà la madre delle due ragazze che si ritrovano a passare le vacanze in un resort.
L'attrice ha dichiarato al magazine People: "Non è una replica dell'originale. Si prende alcune libertà. Ha il DNA dell'originale, ma si scoprirà quello che è accaduto a Baby e Johnny dopo la fine dell'estate e ci saranno anche altre sorprese".

La regia è di Wayne Blair, mentre le coreografie sono state ideate da Andy Blankenbuehler.

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork

Un post condiviso da Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 13:33 PDT

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing

Un post condiviso da Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 18:48 PDT

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th!

Un post condiviso da Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 14:14 PDT

Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything

Un post condiviso da Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 14:19 PDT

Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing

Un post condiviso da Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) in data: 5 Apr 2017 alle ore 17:39 PDT

