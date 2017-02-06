DGA 2017: premiati Damien Chazelle per La La Land e Garth Davis per Lion
Prosegue la marcia trionfale di La La Land verso l'Oscar. La DGA premia i virtuosismi dei registi de Il trono di spade, Veep e The Night Of.
Sabato sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Directors Guild of America Outstanding Directorial Achievement Awards. La cerimonia di consegna dei 69° Annual DGA Awards, che si è tenuta al Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, ha visto il prevedibile trionfo del regista di La La Land Damien Chazelle, premiato come Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film.
Jane Lynch, padrona di casa della serata, ha condotto la cerimonia che contava oltre 1200 ospiti. Il premio per il regista della Miglior Opera Prima è andato a Garth Davis, autore di Lion - La strada verso casa.
Nelle categorie televisivo HBO è l'asso pigliatutto della serata, visti i riconoscimenti ai registi di Il trono di spade, Veep e The Night Of. Di seguito l'elenco dei premiati.
69TH ANNUAL DGA AWARDS WINNERS
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
-
DAMIEN CHAZELLE
-
La La Land
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film
-
GARTH DAVIS
-
Lion
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
-
MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK
-
Game of Thrones, "The Battle of the Bastards" (HBO)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
-
BECKY MARTIN
-
Veep, "Inauguration" (HBO)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series
-
STEVEN ZAILLIAN
-
The Night Of, "The Beach" (HBO)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming
-
DON ROY KING
-
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle"(NBC)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials
-
GLENN WEISS
-
The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
-
J. RUPERT THOMPSON
-
American Grit, "The Finale ‑ Over the Falls" (FOX)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs
-
TINA MABRY
-
An American Girl Story ‑ Melody 1963: Love Has to Win(Amazon)
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
-
DEREK CIANFRANCE (RadicalMedia)
-
Chase, Nike Golf - Wieden + Kennedy Portland
-
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
-
EZRA EDELMAN
-
O.J.: Made in America
-
Lifetime Achievement & Service Award Recipients
-
RIDLEY SCOTT
-
Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film
-
JAY D. ROTH
-
DGA Presidents Award
-
THOMAS SCHLAMME
-
Robert B. Aldrich Service Award
-
MARIE CANTIN
-
Frank Capra Achievement Award
Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!