DGA 2017: premiati Damien Chazelle per La La Land e Garth Davis per Lion

Sabato sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Directors Guild of America Outstanding Directorial Achievement Awards. La cerimonia di consegna dei 69° Annual DGA Awards, che si è tenuta al Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, ha visto il prevedibile trionfo del regista di La La Land Damien Chazelle, premiato come Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film.

Jane Lynch, padrona di casa della serata, ha condotto la cerimonia che contava oltre 1200 ospiti. Il premio per il regista della Miglior Opera Prima è andato a Garth Davis, autore di Lion - La strada verso casa.

Nelle categorie televisivo HBO è l'asso pigliatutto della serata, visti i riconoscimenti ai registi di Il trono di spade, Veep e The Night Of. Di seguito l'elenco dei premiati.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

DAMIEN CHAZELLE

La La Land

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film

GARTH DAVIS

Lion

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, "The Battle of the Bastards" (HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

BECKY MARTIN

Veep, "Inauguration" (HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series

STEVEN ZAILLIAN

The Night Of, "The Beach" (HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle"(NBC)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials

GLENN WEISS

The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

J. RUPERT THOMPSON

American Grit, "The Finale ‑ Over the Falls" (FOX)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs

TINA MABRY

An American Girl Story ‑ Melody 1963: Love Has to Win(Amazon)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

DEREK CIANFRANCE (RadicalMedia)

Chase, Nike Golf - Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

EZRA EDELMAN

O.J.: Made in America

Lifetime Achievement & Service Award Recipients

RIDLEY SCOTT

Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film

JAY D. ROTH

DGA Presidents Award

THOMAS SCHLAMME

Robert B. Aldrich Service Award

MARIE CANTIN