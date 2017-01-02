DC: una nuova serie tv ispirata a un eroe dei fumetti in arrivo!

The CW è diventato la dimora televisiva degli eroi DC. Le serie Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow hanno portato ascolti elevati e tanti nuovi spettatori al network. Tra le serie che fanno eccezione spicca Gotham, prodotta da Fox. Adesso una nuova serie tv ispirata al mondo DC Comics starebbe per fare la sua comparsa sul piccolo schermo.

Ad annunciarlo è il capo della sezione creativa di DC Geoff Johns che ha preso la parola su Twitter per confermare la notizia, aggiungendo che sarebbe in arrivo un nuovo show il cui annuncio verrà fatto a breve.

Happy 2017, everyone!! Can't wait for the New Year!! Top five DC events I am looking forward to in 2017... in no particular order... — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) 1 gennaio 2017

I tweet di Geoff Johns sono piuttosto generici. Il produttore parla di molti altri show in arrivo riferendosi, probabilmente, alla serie NBC Powerless e alle varie serie animate, ma è anche possibile che faccia riferimento alla serie FOX Black Lightning, il cui pilot sarebbe in fase di produzione senza che sia stato ancora fatto un annuncio ufficiale.

In più WGN America starebbe preparando l'adattamento di Scalped, che vede Geoff Johns in veste di produttore esecutivo, mentre è in via di sviluppo la serie Syfy Krypton. La carne al fuoco è tanta, ma quale sarà la nuova serie tv DC su cui punta la compagnia? Lo scopriremo a breve.

