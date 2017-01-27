Da Elle Fanning a Peter Dinklage, le star con il loro ritratto su cappuccino

Al Sundance Film Festival gli attori vengono celebrati con un'"opera d'arte" veramente speciale e piacevole.

Il Sundance Film Festival ha regalato, a sorpresa, ai partecipanti un'esperienza molto divertente e artistica. Gli attori arrivati per presentare i nuovi film di cui sono protagonisti sono infatti stati ritratti da Brian Barista sulla superficie del proprio cappuccino, del proprio caffè o delle altre bevande servite da Barrocco Coffee, sponsor dell'evento cinematografico.
Online sono apparse le curiose immagini e Geena Davis, Nick Offerman, Jack Black, Elle Fanning, e Peter Dinklage sono solo alcune delle celebrities che hanno ricevuto la gradita sorpresa ordinando la propria dose di caffeina necessaria ad affrontare i tanti impegni del festival.

Ecco alcune delle immagini più divertenti e curiose:

Legend with his latte. . . . . . . . #baristabrian #latteart #latteartist #brianleonard #caliilove #latte #johnlegend #sundance

Una foto pubblicata da Brian Leonard (@baristabrian) in data: 21 Gen 2017 alle ore 15:48 PST

@thewrap CEO with #johnhamm showing off his latte @caliiloveco pop up @sundanceorg. Caricature by @baristabrian

Una foto pubblicata da Barocco Coffee (@baroccocoffee) in data: 24 Gen 2017 alle ore 06:47 PST

The incomparable #geenadavis enjoying her @baristabrian creation @caliiloveco pop up. Thank you @thewrap @nicleif_2014 @sundanceorg

Una foto pubblicata da Barocco Coffee (@baroccocoffee) in data: 23 Gen 2017 alle ore 13:11 PST

@rashidajones stopping by our pop up @thewrap. Thank you @nicleif_2014 @caliiloveco @baristabrian

Una foto pubblicata da Barocco Coffee (@baroccocoffee) in data: 22 Gen 2017 alle ore 11:19 PST

