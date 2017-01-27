Da Elle Fanning a Peter Dinklage, le star con il loro ritratto su cappuccino
Al Sundance Film Festival gli attori vengono celebrati con un'"opera d'arte" veramente speciale e piacevole.
Il Sundance Film Festival ha regalato, a sorpresa, ai partecipanti un'esperienza molto divertente e artistica. Gli attori arrivati per presentare i nuovi film di cui sono protagonisti sono infatti stati ritratti da Brian Barista sulla superficie del proprio cappuccino, del proprio caffè o delle altre bevande servite da Barrocco Coffee, sponsor dell'evento cinematografico.
Online sono apparse le curiose immagini e Geena Davis, Nick Offerman, Jack Black, Elle Fanning, e Peter Dinklage sono solo alcune delle celebrities che hanno ricevuto la gradita sorpresa ordinando la propria dose di caffeina necessaria ad affrontare i tanti impegni del festival.
Ecco alcune delle immagini più divertenti e curiose:
Legend with his latte. . . . . . . . #baristabrian #latteart #latteartist #brianleonard #caliilove #latte #johnlegend #sundance
First customer of the day, came in and asked for a latte with her face on it. Word's getting out at Sundance @rashidajones Shoutout to the amazing @nicleif_2014 @thewrap . . . . . . #baristabrian #latteart #rashidajones #sundance #coffee #barista
Nick Offerman. His reaction - "Good God!". He thought I was too kind with my caricature haha. Great guy! . . . . . . . . . #baristabrian #latte #latteart #sundance #nickofferman
And everybodys watching her(@lauraprepon), but she's looking at #baristabrian!Thanks Laura for being so gracious, and sharing not one but TWO photos of my latte! @caliiloveco @thewrap @baroccocoffee @old_town_cellars . . . . . #baristabrian #brianleonard #lauraprepon #sundance #latteart #barista #latteartist8
Game of Thrones meets Game of Foam @peterdinklage . . . . . . . . #baristabrian #brianleonard #caliilove #latteart #latteartist #coffee #gameofthrones #got #peterdinklage #lannister #hbo #sundance
Reposting this from Jeremy Renner @renner4real. With Elizabeth Olsen, holding the Avengers latte I made them! Another day at the office . . . . . . . #baristabrian #brianleonard #latteart #torontoartist #toronto #latte #coffee #barista #jeremyrenner #elizabetholsen #sundance #latteartist @caliiloveco @baroccocoffee @old_town_cellars @thewrap
Elle Fanning @ellefanning came by @thewrap studio, sat down with me and watched me create her coffee caricature. She was so sweet, and asked if she was allowed to take it with her haha. So cute! . . . . . . . . . #baristabrian #brianleonard #ellefanning @caliiloveco @baroccocoffee #latteart #latteartist #barista #sundance #latteartist
Jack Black in a great hat! When I gave him his Kung Fu Panda latte, he yelled "Is that me?!". Awesome guy . . . . . . . #baristabrian #brianleonard #latteart #torontoartist @caliiloveco @baroccocoffee @thewrap #latte #kungfupanda #jackblack #sundance
Watch Anne Heche get really excited about her latte. Like really excited haha. Repost from @baroccocoffee @sacha.elwakee @caliiloveco . Check them out for more reaction vids! . . . . . #baristabrian @caliiloveco @thewrap #latteart #sundance2017 #sundancefilmfestival #latteartist #anneheche
When you make Nick Offerman a coffee caricature, and he makes this face It was perfection! . . . . . . . . . . #baristabrian #latteart #nickofferman #sundance #latteartist #coffee #parksandrec #ronswanson
@thewrap CEO with #johnhamm showing off his latte @caliiloveco pop up @sundanceorg. Caricature by @baristabrian
The incomparable #geenadavis enjoying her @baristabrian creation @caliiloveco pop up. Thank you @thewrap @nicleif_2014 @sundanceorg
@rashidajones stopping by our pop up @thewrap. Thank you @nicleif_2014 @caliiloveco @baristabrian
