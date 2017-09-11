Creative Arts Emmy: Stranger Things, Westworld, Big Little Lies e The Handmaid's Tale tra i vincitori

La serie Netflix Stranger Things e lo show HBO Westworld hanno conquistato punti nella corsa agli Emmy conquistando cinque statuette ai Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Tra i premiati spiccano, inoltre, la serie NBC This Is Us, che ha visto trionfare Gerald McRaney come miglior guest. Stesso premio andato alla talentuosa Alexis Bledel per la serie Hulu The Handmaid's Tale.

Anche il mitico Saturday Night Live, il tradizionale show comico della NBC ha conquistato cinque premi incluso miglior attore e attrice ospite, riconoscimento andato a Dave Chappelle, presentatore, e a Melissa McCarthy, ospite nei panni dell'ex segretario della Casa Bianca Sean Spicer.

Stranger Things si è portato a casa il riconoscimento per il miglior cast di una serie dramamtica, e Big Little Lies - Piccole grandi bugie per il miglior cast di una limited series.

Di seguito tutti i premiati.

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney ("This Is Us" - "The Big Day")

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale" - "Late")

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle ("Saturday Night Live" - "Host: Dave Chappelle")

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Melissa McCarthy ("Saturday Night Live" - "Host: Melissa McCarthy")

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kim Estes ("Dicks")

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jane Lynch ("Dropping the Soap")

Casting for a Drama Series

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris ("Stranger Things")

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

David Rubin ("Big Little Lies")

Casting for a Comedy Series

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner ("Veep")

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

David Miller ("Veep")

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Colin Watkinson ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Donald A. Morgan ("The Ranch")

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Fred Elmes ("The Night Of")

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Beal ("House of Cards" - "Chapter 63")

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo ("Fargo" - "Aporia")

Original Main Title Theme Music

Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon ("Stranger Things")

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Jennifer Lilly ("Master of None")

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Peter Chakos ("The Big Bang Theory")

Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

James Lew ("Marvel's Luke Cage")

Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O'Loughlin & Kate O'Farrell ("The Crown")

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak ("The Crown")

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo ("Fargo" - "Aporia")

Children's Program

"Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas" (HBO)

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)

Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop ("Veep")

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O'Neal ("Westworld" - "The Bicameral Mind")

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Eddie Perez ("Shameless")

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

HBO, Kilter Films & Bad Robot ("Westworld")

