Charlottesville: da J.K. Rowling a Mark Hamill, le star sui social contro i suprematisti bianchi

L'industria dell'intrattenimento si è riversata sui social media per denunciare l'ondata di violenza che in questi giorni è esplosa a Charlottesville dove si è tenuto un corteo di suprematisti bianchi. Qui lo stato della Virginia ha dichiarato lo stato d'emergenza in seguito ai tanti scontri che si sono venuti a verificare con terribili conseguenze.

Il raduno è stato organizzato da Jason Kessler, voce del movimento dei bianchi nazionalisti, contro la decisione di rimuovere la statua del generale confederato Robert E. Lee dall'Emancipation Park della città. Tutto il mondo ha guardato con sdegno l'evento, mentre i nazisti nell'America di Trump continuano ad evocare razzismo e odio. Quanto successo è stato commentato su twitter anche da alcune personalità come Mark Hamill, J.K. Rowling e Lady Gaga! Ecco i tweet:

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 12 agosto 2017

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 agosto 2017

Anyone who is still proud that @realDonaldTrump is president after Charlottesville is not part of the future, but rather an insidious past. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) 13 agosto 2017

"The truth is: we are living at this time. And we are tolerating it." #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/U4qBQl93qV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 agosto 2017

We're running out of places to put nails in Trump's coffin. Unless you're a racist antisemite you have no reason to support him. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) 13 agosto 2017

Come together as one: Even you losers-haters-Mexican rapists-"heroes" who were captured-women who are less than 10's-the lyin' & low-energy! https://t.co/W5nfDUQn4y — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 agosto 2017

