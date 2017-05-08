C'era una volta: Jennifer Morrison dice addio alla serie

Nella giornata di oggi, a sorpresa, Jennifer Morrison ha annunciato ufficialmente che dirà addio alla serie C'era una volta.

Nello show l'attrice ha il ruolo della protagonista Emma Swan e la star ha dichiarato che i creatori Edward Kitsis e Adam Horowitz, oltre ai responsabili della ABC, le avevano proposto di rimanere nel cast come presenza regolare. Jennifer ha però dichiarato: "Dopo averci pensato con attenzione, ho deciso che creativamente e personalmente, è arrivato il momento di andare oltre".

La Morrison ha voluto ringraziare gli autori per averle dato la possibilità di interpretare Emma, personaggio che ama moltissimo, e i fan per il sostegno ricevuto nel corso degli anni, assicurando che cercherà di partecipare anche in futuro alle convention dedicate allo show.

Jennifer ha inoltre confermato che ritornerà in un episodio, in caso di un eventuale rinnovo per una settima stagione, e ha concluso dicendo: "Continuerò certamente a guardare Once Upon a Time - C'era una volta. La creatività degli showrunner mi ha sempre ispirata e non vedo l'ora di scoprire il modo in cui continueranno a sviluppare e reinventare lo show".

Qualche mese fa gli autori dello show avevano spiegato che nel season finale verranno introdotti dei nuovi personaggi che dovrebbero dare vita a un nuovo capitolo della storia di Storybrooke nel caso la ABC confermasse la propria fiducia nei confronti del progetto.

