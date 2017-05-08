C'era una volta: Jennifer Morrison dice addio alla serie
L'interprete di Emma Swan, condividendo una foto su Instagram, ha annunciato la sua decisione ai fan.
Nella giornata di oggi, a sorpresa, Jennifer Morrison ha annunciato ufficialmente che dirà addio alla serie C'era una volta.
Nello show l'attrice ha il ruolo della protagonista Emma Swan e la star ha dichiarato che i creatori Edward Kitsis e Adam Horowitz, oltre ai responsabili della ABC, le avevano proposto di rimanere nel cast come presenza regolare. Jennifer ha però dichiarato: "Dopo averci pensato con attenzione, ho deciso che creativamente e personalmente, è arrivato il momento di andare oltre".
As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on. Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show. I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan. As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows. I always look forward meeting the fans. If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME. The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show. #Onceuponatime #EmmaSwan #UglyDucklings
La Morrison ha voluto ringraziare gli autori per averle dato la possibilità di interpretare Emma, personaggio che ama moltissimo, e i fan per il sostegno ricevuto nel corso degli anni, assicurando che cercherà di partecipare anche in futuro alle convention dedicate allo show.
Jennifer ha inoltre confermato che ritornerà in un episodio, in caso di un eventuale rinnovo per una settima stagione, e ha concluso dicendo: "Continuerò certamente a guardare Once Upon a Time - C'era una volta. La creatività degli showrunner mi ha sempre ispirata e non vedo l'ora di scoprire il modo in cui continueranno a sviluppare e reinventare lo show".
Qualche mese fa gli autori dello show avevano spiegato che nel season finale verranno introdotti dei nuovi personaggi che dovrebbero dare vita a un nuovo capitolo della storia di Storybrooke nel caso la ABC confermasse la propria fiducia nei confronti del progetto.