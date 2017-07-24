Baby Driver - Il genio della fuga

2017, Azione

Baby Driver: Ansel Elgort sorprende i fan brasiliani

Il protagonista del film di Edgar Wright si è nascosto tra il pubblico che stava assistendo all'anteprima, suscitando poi il loro entusiasmo.

Ansel Elgort ha fatto una gradita sorpresa ai suoi fan brasiliani.
Durante una proiezione di Baby Driver - Il genio della fuga, l'attore si è nascosto in mezzo agli spettatori e ha rivelato la sua identità solo quando una donna ha chiesto ai presenti chi voleva offrirsi per estrarre da un cappello il nome di un fortunato vincitore che avrebbe incontrato la star.

L'attore ha condiviso online un breve video in cui mostra il momento in cui ha compiuto la rivelazione e il pubblico ha dimostrato tutto il suo entusiasmo.

