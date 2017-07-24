Baby Driver: Ansel Elgort sorprende i fan brasiliani
Il protagonista del film di Edgar Wright si è nascosto tra il pubblico che stava assistendo all'anteprima, suscitando poi il loro entusiasmo.
Ansel Elgort ha fatto una gradita sorpresa ai suoi fan brasiliani.
Durante una proiezione di Baby Driver - Il genio della fuga, l'attore si è nascosto in mezzo agli spettatori e ha rivelato la sua identità solo quando una donna ha chiesto ai presenti chi voleva offrirsi per estrarre da un cappello il nome di un fortunato vincitore che avrebbe incontrato la star.
L'attore ha condiviso online un breve video in cui mostra il momento in cui ha compiuto la rivelazione e il pubblico ha dimostrato tutto il suo entusiasmo.
So fun!!! Surprising this theatre in Brazil showing a screening of #BabyDriver!!! I sat in the audience in this hoodie, nobody knew it was me :) then the woman on the mic asked for a volunteer to pick a name out of a hat that would get a special meet and greet with "Ansel" and I raised my hand. To come pick a winner. Unfortunately she yelled my name before I made it down to surprise everyone but it was still epic! After this we all took pics together! Instead of one winner there were 200! Loved meeting you guys and watching the movie w you too! I was so nervous somebody would notice me and distract everyone watching the movie for the first time! Can't wait for everyone to see Baby Driver :)
