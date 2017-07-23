Arrow: Stephen Amell fa un regalo a una piccola fan che lotta contro il cancro!

Al San Diego Comic Con è stato il giorno di Arrow, la serie CW e DC Comics con protagonista Stephen Amell, arrivata alla sesta stagione. Oltre ad aver presentato il nuovissimo trailer dello show, che ripartirà il 12 ottobre negli Stati Uniti, il protagonista si è reso protagonista di un bellissimo gesto. Durante il Q&A con il pubblico, ha preso la parola una giovane bambina che sta combattendo contro il cancro e ha chiesto all'attore se avrebbe organizzato altre raccolte fondi per aiutare la ricerca. Amell ha ovviamente detto di sì e inoltre ha regalato alla piccola fan la sua collana, facendole promettere di tornare l'anno successivo per riportargliela.

Stephen literally just broight tears to the crowd when he gave a young fan his necklace! He has such a big heart! #arrow #arrowsdcc #wbsdcc — BeautifulBallad (@beautifulballad) 23 luglio 2017

So @StephenAmell gave a cancer-fighting girl the #Arrow necklace he was wearing with the promise that she'll give it back to him next year! — Sydney Bucksbaum (@SydneyBucksbaum) 23 luglio 2017

Continua a seguirci su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google+ e Telegram per aggiornamenti, notizie, e curiosità su film e serie TV!

Home News Arrow: Stephen Amell fa un regalo a una piccola...