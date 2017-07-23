Arrow

Arrow: Stephen Amell fa un regalo a una piccola fan che lotta contro il cancro!

Durante il panel di Arrow, l'attore si è reso protagonista di un bellissimo gesto che ha fatto emozionare tutto il pubblico del Comic-Con di San Diego.

Al San Diego Comic Con è stato il giorno di Arrow, la serie CW e DC Comics con protagonista Stephen Amell, arrivata alla sesta stagione. Oltre ad aver presentato il nuovissimo trailer dello show, che ripartirà il 12 ottobre negli Stati Uniti, il protagonista si è reso protagonista di un bellissimo gesto. Durante il Q&A con il pubblico, ha preso la parola una giovane bambina che sta combattendo contro il cancro e ha chiesto all'attore se avrebbe organizzato altre raccolte fondi per aiutare la ricerca. Amell ha ovviamente detto di sì e inoltre ha regalato alla piccola fan la sua collana, facendole promettere di tornare l'anno successivo per riportargliela.

