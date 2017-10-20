Aquaman: Jason Momoa e Amber Heard nelle nuove foto e in un video dal set

Le due star sono attualmente impegnate nelle riprese del nuovo cinecomic tratto dai fumetti della DC e prodotto dalla Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa e Amber Heard sono attualmente impegnati nelle riprese del film Aquaman, dedicato al personaggio dei fumetti della DC che debutterà sul grande schermo in Justice League .
Nelle foto e nel video realizzati sul set si possono vedere i due protagonisti impegnati nella realizzazione di alcune sequenze in spiaggia.

Aquaman, interpretato da Jason Momoa, vede nel cast anche Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe e Patrick Wilson nel ruolo del villain Lord Orm. Il film uscirà il 21 dicembre 2018 negli Stati Uniti.

Justice League è invece atteso al cinema il 16 Novembre 2017

