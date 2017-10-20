Aquaman: Jason Momoa e Amber Heard nelle nuove foto e in un video dal set

Jason Momoa e Amber Heard sono attualmente impegnati nelle riprese del film Aquaman, dedicato al personaggio dei fumetti della DC che debutterà sul grande schermo in Justice League .

Nelle foto e nel video realizzati sul set si possono vedere i due protagonisti impegnati nella realizzazione di alcune sequenze in spiaggia.

Aquaman stars @realamberheard and @PrideofGypsies spotted at Currumbin. Report on 7 News Gold Coast at 5.30pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/zxHDlyeLSw