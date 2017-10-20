Aquaman: Jason Momoa e Amber Heard nelle nuove foto e in un video dal set
Le due star sono attualmente impegnate nelle riprese del nuovo cinecomic tratto dai fumetti della DC e prodotto dalla Warner Bros.
Jason Momoa e Amber Heard sono attualmente impegnati nelle riprese del film Aquaman, dedicato al personaggio dei fumetti della DC che debutterà sul grande schermo in Justice League .
Nelle foto e nel video realizzati sul set si possono vedere i due protagonisti impegnati nella realizzazione di alcune sequenze in spiaggia.
#Aquaman pic.twitter.com/sCJyOkGxZO— Seán (@ReelFada) October 20, 2017
Aquaman stars @realamberheard and @PrideofGypsies spotted at Currumbin. Report on 7 News Gold Coast at 5.30pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/zxHDlyeLSw— 7 News Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) October 20, 2017
Aquaman, interpretato da Jason Momoa, vede nel cast anche Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe e Patrick Wilson nel ruolo del villain Lord Orm. Il film uscirà il 21 dicembre 2018 negli Stati Uniti.
Justice League è invece atteso al cinema il 16 Novembre 2017
