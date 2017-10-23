Aquaman

2018, Azione

Aquaman: Jason Momoa e Amber Heard festeggiano la fine delle riprese!

Anche il regista James Wan si unisce ai festeggiamenti prima di dare il via alla post-produzione.

Le riprese di Aquaman si sono finalmente concluso e il cast ha deciso di celebrare condividendo la gioia coi fan via social. Jason Momoa e Amber Heard sono intervenuti su Instagram per annunciare l'importante traguardo.

It's a wrap!

Un post condiviso da Amber Heard (@amberheard) in data: 21 Ott 2017 alle ore 09:36 PDT

Anche il regista James Wan si è unito ai festeggiamenti.

Le riprese di Aquaman, in arrivo al cinema negli USA a partire dal 21 dicembre 2018, si sono tenute per lo più sulla Gold Coast del Queensland, Australia, all'interno dei Village Roadshow Studios. In più la troupe ha girato on location in Newfoundland, Sicilia e Tunisia.

Aquaman, interpretato da Jason Momoa, vede nel cast anche Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe e Patrick Wilson nel ruolo del villain Lord Orm.

A breve Aquaman sarà sul grande schermo nel corale Justice League, al cinema dal 16 Novembre 2017

