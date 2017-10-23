Aquaman: Jason Momoa e Amber Heard festeggiano la fine delle riprese!

Le riprese di Aquaman si sono finalmente concluso e il cast ha deciso di celebrare condividendo la gioia coi fan via social. Jason Momoa e Amber Heard sono intervenuti su Instagram per annunciare l'importante traguardo.

SO many beautiful MEMORIES it's been awesome going through my phone. I wish I could show more Mahalo to my team you know who u are I will take you with me in my heart always. Mahalo to Australia for being so amazing to me and for respecting my OHANA I am going to miss so many. It's been a wild ride this last 7 months All my aloha j. JUSTICE LEAGUE TOUR. Here we go. Can't wait for the world to see it. Mahalo zack for picking me. Love u Un post condiviso da Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) in data: 21 Ott 2017 alle ore 20:32 PDT

Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring.... Un post condiviso da Amber Heard (@amberheard) in data: 20 Ott 2017 alle ore 23:49 PDT

It's a wrap! Un post condiviso da Amber Heard (@amberheard) in data: 21 Ott 2017 alle ore 09:36 PDT

Anche il regista James Wan si è unito ai festeggiamenti.

Holy mackerel, you scampi serious - that's finally a principal photography WRAP on Aquaman!! Thank You to an awesome cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/CqytboeaJJ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) 21 ottobre 2017

Le riprese di Aquaman, in arrivo al cinema negli USA a partire dal 21 dicembre 2018, si sono tenute per lo più sulla Gold Coast del Queensland, Australia, all'interno dei Village Roadshow Studios. In più la troupe ha girato on location in Newfoundland, Sicilia e Tunisia.

Aquaman, interpretato da Jason Momoa, vede nel cast anche Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe e Patrick Wilson nel ruolo del villain Lord Orm.

A breve Aquaman sarà sul grande schermo nel corale Justice League, al cinema dal 16 Novembre 2017

