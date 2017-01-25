Aquaman: il cast riunito per la lettura del copione

Sarebbe imminente l'inizio delle riprese di Aquaman, nuovo tassello del DC Cinematic Universe. Il regista James Wan ha postato su Twitter una foto che lo vede insieme alle star Jason Momoa, Amber Heard e Patrick Wilson riuniti per la lettura del copione.

Working with this lady today.... #Mera #Aquaman #Aquawoman Una foto pubblicata da Mélanie Inglessis (@melaniemakeup) in data: 24 Gen 2017 alle ore 13:30 PST

Le riprese di Aquaman prenderanno il via a breve in Australia. Il film sarà dedicato al dio del mare apparso brevemente in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice che a novembre tornerà in Justice League .

Amber Heard interpreterà Mera, Regina di Atlantide. Fa parte del cast anche Willem Dafoe nel ruolo del consigliere Vulko.

