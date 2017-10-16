Ant-Man and the Wasp: Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd e Michael Douglas nelle nuove foto dal set

Le riprese del film Ant-Man and the Wasp proseguono nella città di Atlanta e i nuovi scatti dal set mostrano al lavoro Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd e Michael Douglas.

Il sequel arriverà nei cinema americani il 6 luglio 2018 con la regia di Peyton Reed.

Il lungometraggio mostrerà quello che accade a Scott Lang dopo gli eventi raccontati in Captain America: Civil War. Il protagonista sarà alle prese con i suoi impegni da supereroe e da padre quando Hope Van Dyne e il dottor Hank Pym gli affidano una nuova, urgente, missione. Scott dovrà quindi indossare di nuovo il costume e imparare a lottare accanto a The Wasp, mentre il team collabora per scoprire i segreti legati al loro passato.

Ecco due immagini, potete vederle tutte sul sito di JustJared:

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly filmed "Ant-Man and the Wasp" together this weekend! See all the set photos: https://t.co/ni9WkvdQfV — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 16, 2017

Michael Douglas gets into character while filming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' - see pics from the set: https://t.co/qNQjKCKvD5 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 16, 2017

Paul Rudd was seen filming a scene for the #AntMan sequel in his full costume - check out the full gallery of pics! https://t.co/2tXzspDEiw — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 14, 2017

Ritorneranno nel cast i protagonisti Paul Rudd ed Evangeline Lilly, oltre a Judy Greer, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip "T.I." Harris e David Dastmalchian.

Tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast, come annunciato al Comic-Con di San Diego, ci sono invece Michelle Pfeiffer e Laurence Fishburne.

Home News Ant-Man and the Wasp: Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd...