American Horror Story 7: Lena Dunham nel cast
A sorpresa la star di Girls affiancherà il ricco cast che comprende Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson e le altre star.
Il creatore di American Horror Story Ryan Murphy è tornato su Twitter per annunciare un importante ingresso nel cast della settima stagione. Il nuovo acquisto è la star di Girls Lena Dunham.
Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017
Lena Dunham affiancherà Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner e Leslie Grossman.
A gennaio American Horror Story è stato rinnovato per un'ottava e una nona stagione. La settima stagione prenderà il via in autunno su FX, ma tra poche ore il San Diego Comic-Con ospiterà una preview.
